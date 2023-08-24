Moon rover exits India's Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft to explore lunar surface -TV

The moon rover of India's Chandrayaan-3 exited the spacecraft on Thursday to begin its exploration of the lunar surface, local television channels reported.

The spacecraft landed on the unexplored south pole of the moon on Wednesday evening.

Also Read: "India needs a Ben Stokes type cricketer": Nasser Hussain

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)