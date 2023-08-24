Left Menu

Moon rover exits India's Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft to explore lunar surface -TV

Updated: 24-08-2023 08:19 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 08:19 IST
Moon rover exits India's Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft to explore lunar surface -TV

The moon rover of India's Chandrayaan-3 exited the spacecraft on Thursday to begin its exploration of the lunar surface, local television channels reported.

The spacecraft landed on the unexplored south pole of the moon on Wednesday evening.

