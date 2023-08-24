Giant step for humanity, great achievement: top UN leaders congratulate India on Chandrayaan-3

Top United Nations leadership congratulated India on the success of its lunar mission Chandrayaan-3, describing it as a ''giant step'' for humanity and a ''great achievement''.

India's Chandrayaan-3 became the first space mission to land near the south pole of the Moon. The attempt comes days after Russia's unmanned Luna-25 spacecraft spun out of control and crashed into the Moon.

Associate Spokesperson for UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Florencia Soto Nino termed India's mission to the moon as "very exciting." "We of course congratulate India on being the first country to land a spacecraft on the south pole of the moon. This is a great achievement, which was watched by many people around the world," Nino said at the daily press briefing here Wednesday.

She said the United Nations "has taken a very keen interest in space, particularly in the peaceful uses of outer space. And we wish India a greater success in its space exploration." President of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly Csaba Korosi said in a tweet, "Congratulations, India @isro, on the historic landing of #Chandrayaan3 on the moon's South Pole. A giant step for humanity, science, and innovation. And a giant step for India." Korosi's spokesperson Paulina Kubiak said at a press briefing that the President congratulates India on the achievement. In response to a question by PTI, she said Indian colleagues within the Office of the President of the General Assembly were celebrating this remarkable achievement.

US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield tweeted ''Congratulations to @IndiaUNNewYork and the people of India for @ISRO Chandrayaan-3's historic moon landing. Look forward to further deepening U.S.-India space cooperation – including our work together at the @UN and beyond – as new frontiers continue to be explored." Former UN Women Assistant Secretary-General and Deputy Executive Director Anita Bhatia said India's scientific prowess and what it has achieved truly is a gift to all of humanity. She also hailed the high number of women scientists who contributed to the remarkable achievement.

India's third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole at 6.04 pm after a flawless 41-day voyage.

With this touchdown on the Moon in its second attempt in four years, India has become the fourth country to master the technology of soft-landing on the lunar surface after the US, China and the erstwhile Soviet Union.

