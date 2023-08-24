Moon rover exits India's Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft to explore lunar surface
Reuters | Updated: 24-08-2023 08:39 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 08:39 IST
The moon rover of India's Chandrayaan-3 exited the spacecraft on Thursday morning to begin its exploration of the lunar surface, the country's space agency said on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.
The spacecraft landed on the unexplored south pole of the moon on Wednesday evening, making India the first country to achieve this feat. "The Ch-3 Rover ramped down from the Lander and India took a walk on the moon!" the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said in its message.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cricket-India's Yadav keen to replicate T20 form in ODIs
"India needs a Ben Stokes type cricketer": Nasser Hussain
India asking corruption, dynasty, appeasement to quit India: PM Modi's swipe at Opposition
"Two losses won't change long term plans": Indian skipper Pandya after win over West Indies in 3rd T20I
"Fell 10-15 runs short…bowled too much pace ": WI captain Powell after loss to India