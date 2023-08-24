Left Menu

Moon rover exits India's Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft to explore lunar surface

The moon rover of India's Chandrayaan-3 exited the spacecraft on Thursday morning to begin its exploration of the lunar surface, the country's space agency said on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter. The spacecraft landed on the unexplored south pole of the moon on Wednesday evening, days after Russia's Luna-25 failed, making India the first country to achieve that feat.

Reuters | Updated: 24-08-2023 09:24 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 09:24 IST
Moon rover exits India's Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft to explore lunar surface

The moon rover of India's Chandrayaan-3 exited the spacecraft on Thursday morning to begin its exploration of the lunar surface, the country's space agency said on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

The spacecraft landed on the unexplored south pole of the moon on Wednesday evening, days after Russia's Luna-25 failed, making India the first country to achieve that feat. "The Ch-3 Rover ramped down from the Lander and India took a walk on the moon!" the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said in its message.

Accomplished with a budget of about 6.15 billion Indian rupees ($74.58 million), this was India's second attempt to touch down on the moon. A previous mission in 2019, Chandrayaan-2, successfully deployed an orbiter but its lander crashed. Chandrayaan means "moon vehicle" in Hindi and Sanskrit.

The moon's rugged south pole

is coveted because of its water ice, which is believed to be capable of providing fuel, oxygen, and drinking water for future missions, but its rough terrain makes landing challenging. People across the country tuned in to watch the landing on Wednesday, with nearly 7 million people viewing the YouTube live stream alone.

Prayers were also held at places of worship, and schools organised live screenings of the spectacle for students. Chandrayaan-3 is expected to remain functional for two weeks, running a experiments including, a spectrometer analysis of the lunar surface's mineral composition.

($1 = 82.4610 Indian rupees)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 vaccines; Juul plans to lay off 30% of workforce in cost-cut push and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 va...

 Global
3
Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indices

Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indic...

 India
4
Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023