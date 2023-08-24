POWERKIDS ENTERTAINMENT launches PowerKids Kartoon Channel and PowerTeens Channel on JioTV and JioTV+ in India

POWERKIDS ENTERTAINMENT is thrilled to announce the strategic collaboration with JioTV and JioTV+ to launch FAST (Free Ad Supported TV) channels in India. This exciting partnership aims to provide Indian Kids and Teen audiences with a diverse range of high-quality content through an innovative and immersive viewing experience.

JioTV is a LIVE TV streaming platform, owned by Jio Platforms Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited with 1000+ channels in 15+ languages and 12 genres. JioTV+ on the other hand is the connected device for TV screens that runs on JioFiber and wify offering the best OTT packages alongside the linear channels.

The Kids FAST Powerkids Kartoon Channel will feature globally Popular , handpicked and select content from Powerkids library such as ''Akira and Mowgli,'' ''The Jungle Book,'' ''Peter Pan,'' ''Robinhood,'' ''Lassie,'' ''The Psammy Show,'' ''Dragonero,'' ''Jane and Jerry,'', along with Exclusive Original and First Run content from KARTOON STUDIOS including Stan Lee's Superhero Kindergarten, Shaq's Garage, Rainbow Rangers, and Roblox Rumble and famous brands such as Angry Birds and Sunny Bunnies comprising a carefully curated selection of educational and entertaining content for children of all ages. From animated series to live-action shows, the channel will provide a safe and engaging viewing experience that sparks curiosity, fosters learning, and ignites imagination. POWERKIDS ENTERTAINMENT will ensure that the channel on JioTV and JioTV+ is a go-to destination for high-quality kids' content that promotes positive values and encourages creativity.

The Teens FAST channel will be first of its kind in the country and cater to the unique interests and preferences of teenagers. From gripping dramas to exciting reality shows, the channel will offer a mix of relatable and aspirational content that resonates with this dynamic and discerning audience. POWERKIDS ENTERTAINMENT will curate a diverse range of programming that reflects the evolving tastes and lifestyles of Indian teens, empowering them to explore, learn, and express themselves.

''We are delighted to introduce this game-changing FAST channel JioTV and JioTV+ for the Indian audiences,'' said Manoj Mishra, CEO of POWERKIDS ENTERTAINMENT. ''Our launch on JioTV mobile app and the JioTV+ connected TV platform will unlock new avenues of entertainment, offering viewers a seamless and personalized experience, and showcasing the best of Indian and International content for kids and teens.'' POWERKIDS ENTERTAINMENT on JioTV and JioTV+ will not only bring exciting entertainment options to Indian households but will also create opportunities for local talent, producers, and content creators. The FAST channel will serve as a launchpad for emerging talent and a platform for diverse voices, promoting the growth and development of India's entertainment industry.

About POWERKIDS ENTERTAINMENT: Powerkids champions the exciting portfolio of intellectual property owned and managed by Powerkids Entertainment (Singapore) Pte Limited (''Powerkids Singapore''), an animation company based in Singapore. Powerkids Singapore is sponsored and managed by established investment manager OCP Asia (Singapore) Pte. Limited (''OCP Asia''). With over US$3 billion of funds under management, OCP Asia is a leading alternative manager in private markets, providing customized secured lending solutions across the Asia-Pacific region.

Powerkids Entertainment is a leading company in animation investment and intellectual property management and distribution, managed by professionals with decades of experience and established relationships within the industry. Powerkids creates co-produce and distribute Children's entertainment content all around the globe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)