Coforge announces Gen AI platform geared to build enterprise AI capabilities

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2023 12:00 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 12:00 IST
IT company Coforge has launched a Gen AI platform designed to build enterprise AI capabilities, a release said on Thursday.

Coforge Quasar comes pre-loaded with a set of 100 plus APIs, readily available for integration.

''Featuring a modular and scalable architecture, Quasar boasts an array of 100 plus pre-built cognitive and generative use cases, facilitating the creation of out-of-the-box solutions,'' the company said announcing Coforge Quasar.

The platform operates on a fully governed framework, incorporating process governance, Application Programming Interface (API) governance, and model governance within its foundation.

Enterprises can choose a cloud-based set-up or an on-premise set-up with enhanced security and controls.

Sudhir Singh, CEO and Executive Director, Coforge said AI with its cognitive and generative capabilities, possesses the remarkable ability to revolutionise every facet of an organisation, including customer service, operations, research, sales and marketing, finance, and human resources.

''With Quasar, we seek to set up our clients to harness the transformative power of AI at scale, at speed, and without any limits,'' Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

