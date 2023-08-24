UNESCO and Telangana join hands to usher in era of the Ethics of AI

A transformative collaboration is underway as United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and the Information Technology, Electronics and Communications (ITE&C) Department of the Government of Telangana, India, join hands to usher in an era of the Ethics of AI. The combined effort is dedicated to weaving ethics into the very fabric of AI systems, paving the way for an inclusive, equitable, and sustainable future.

A historical moment unfolds as UNESCO and Telangana Government formalize their commitment through a Letter of Intent established on 20 August 2023. This marks the beginning of a strategic partnership aimed at promoting the implementation of UNESCO's Recommendation on the Ethics of Artificial Intelligence.

Rooted in pillars of ethical development, awareness raising, capacity building, and valuable contributions to UNESCO's Global Observatory on AI Ethics, this collaboration is a testament to the commitment to a brighter tomorrow.

Dr. Mariagrazia Squicciarini, Director a.i. and Chief of Executive Office, Social and Human Sciences at UNESCO, Smt. Vakati Karuna, Principal Secretary of Education, and Smt. Rama Devi Lanka, Director of Emerging Technologies, Government of Telangana convened to underscore the gravity of this partnership. Their collective wisdom echoed the significance of weaving ethics into the fabric of AI's evolution.

As the digital era advances, the significance of the ethics of AI cannot be overstated. UNESCO and Telangana Government's partnership is more than a collaboration—it's a pledge to fuse technology with fundamental principles protecting human rights and dignity. By uniting diverse strengths and perspectives, this collaboration aspires to harness AI's prowess for the greater good, creating a future that transcends boundaries and resonates with equity and inclusivity.