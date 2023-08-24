US STOCKS-Nasdaq futures rally 1% as Nvidia's blowout results lift AI stocks

Futures tracking the Nasdaq 100 index jumped in the early hours of Thursday after record results from Nvidia, the world's most valuable chipmaker, boosted confidence about the artificial intelligence (AI) boom.

Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 199.25 points, or 1.31% at 03:27 a.m. ET. Dow e-minis were up 30 points, or 0.09%, while S&P 500 e-minis were up 31.25 points, or 0.7%.

Nvidia's Frankfurt-listed shares jumped 9.0% in European trading after the company's quarterly revenue target far exceeded expectations and the chipmaker said it would buy back $25 billion in stock. The results had led to an after-hours jump on Wednesday of 1%-2% in Microsoft and Google-owner Alphabet, both of which are rushing to incorporate generative AI into their Web search platforms and other services.

Frankfurt-listed shares of Microsoft rose 2%, on Thursday while those of Alphabet gained 1%, although volumes were low. Advanced Micro Devices gained about 3% and Marvell Technology jumped 8.5%, also in low volumes. Nvidia's results also triggered a rally among semiconductor companies across the globe.

Europe's ASM International, BE Semiconductor , ASML Holding and Aixtron were among the early gainers, rising between 1.8% and 3%. Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) closed up 2.2%, while South Korean chipmakers Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix rose 1.6% and 4.2%, respectively.

