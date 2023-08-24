China's Meituan quarterly revenue rises 33.4%, beats estimates

Chinese food delivery giant Meituan on Thursday posted a bigger-than-expected 33.4% rise in quarterly revenue, defying a slowing Chinese economy.

Meituan - which has an app that provides services as varied as bike-sharing, ticket-booking and maps - reported April-June revenue of 67.9 billion yuan ($9.33 billion), versus 50.9 billion yuan in the same period a year earlier.

The result compared with the 66.7 billion yuan average of 15 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv. ($1 = 7.2777 Chinese yuan)

