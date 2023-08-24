China to launch $10 bln fund for Global Development Initiative - Xi
China's financial institutions will soon launch a special fund of $10 billion to implement the Global Development Initiative, President Xi Jinping said on Thursday.
China will also increase cooperation with African countries, including providing a complete set of data products for satellite mapping, Xi said at a BRICS leaders summit in South Africa's Johannesburg.
