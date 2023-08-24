Left Menu

China to launch $10 bln fund for Global Development Initiative - Xi

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 24-08-2023 15:10 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 15:06 IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping (Photo Credit: Chinese Foreign Ministry) Image Credit: ANI
  • China

China's financial institutions will soon launch a special fund of $10 billion to implement the Global Development Initiative, President Xi Jinping said on Thursday.

China will also increase cooperation with African countries, including providing a complete set of data products for satellite mapping, Xi said at a BRICS leaders summit in South Africa's Johannesburg.

 

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

