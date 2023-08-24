Left Menu

Sri Lanka proud of India's historic achievement: President Wickremesinghe on Chandrayaan-3

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 24-08-2023 15:12 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 15:11 IST
Sri Lanka proud of India's historic achievement: President Wickremesinghe on Chandrayaan-3
Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Thursday said Sri Lanka was proud of India's historic achievement as he congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India over the success of the country's lunar mission Chandrayaan-3.

India's Chandrayaan-3 on Wednesday became the first space mission to make a soft landing near the south pole of the Moon.

“President Ranil Wickremesinghe extended heartfelt congratulations to Indian Prime Minister Modi, team ISRO and the people of India for the successful landing of Chandrayaan 3, being a remarkable feat as it was the first on the lunar South Pole”, the President's Office said in a statement. Wickremesinghe said that Sri Lanka is proud of India's historic achievement.

“Sri Lanka is proud of this historic and momentous achievement and noted that PM Modi’s generous gesture of dedicating this accomplishment to all of mankind will inspire generations to pursue the advancement of science and technological progress,” the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 vaccines; Juul plans to lay off 30% of workforce in cost-cut push and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 va...

 Global
3
Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indices

Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indic...

 India
4
Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023