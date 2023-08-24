Left Menu

Tata Power, Zoomcar join hands for EV adoption

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2023 15:19 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 15:19 IST
Tata Power EV Charging Solutions on Thursday said it has tied up with car-sharing platform Zoomcar to promote electric vehicle adoption.

The collaboration aims to promote Tata Power's EZ Charge points on the Zoomcar platform and will focus on supporting existing and aspiring EV owners along with Zoomcar's existing customers.

Tata aims to establish 25,000 charging points in the next five years, bolstering the national EV ecosystem and driving sustainable mobility growth.

Zoomcar has over 20,000 cars on its platform across India, Indonesia, and Egypt.

''As India's leading EV charging infrastructure provider, we are constantly collaborating with industry partners such as Zoomcar to develop a technologically advanced and robust EV ecosystem in the country,'' Tata Power CEO & MD Praveer Sinha.

Zoomcar CEO and Co-founder Greg Moran said that the partnership is poised to create a comprehensive ecosystem that fulfils the evolving needs of EV enthusiasts.

''Our car-sharing platform is perfectly suited for electric vehicles and we expect to grow 50 per cent of our platform by 2025,'' he added.

