Perfios Unveils New Brand Identity, Targets global expansion in the US, MENA, and SEA markets

In a strategic move reflecting its evolution into a multi-product, multi-domain global player, Perfios, India's largest B2B SaaS TechFin company, has unveiled its new brand identity. The revamp comes as the company celebrates its 15 years of growth and innovation in the financial technology sector. The decision to embark on this transformative brand journey is fuelled by the company's ambitious global expansion plans in the US, Middle East, Southeast Asia, and African markets.

With frugality and efficiency being at the center of its business, Perfios has displayed strong financial standing with consistent year-on-year growth of 100% in the last five years. Notably, the company is targeting the achievement of $100 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) by the end of this financial year. The company also seeks to double the contribution of its international business within the next 12 months. ''We are excited to introduce our new brand reinvigoration to help our clients 'Lead and Leap.' We recommit to being responsible creators and technologists who boldly pioneer and shape category-transforming tech products. In line with our commitment to lead with brilliance, we are now solving the entire end-to-end customer journey for all financial institutions,'' said Sabyasachi Goswami, CEO of Perfios. On the personal mission statement for Perfios, Sabyasachi adds, ''We are committed to work with banks and financial institutions to help them in their digital transformation journey thereby powering financial inclusion and access to financial services to billions across the globe.'' Underpinned by the new positioning 'Lead/Leap', the new logo design conveys Perfios' transition into a global tech platform, now catering to end-to-end customer lifecycle including onboarding, decisioning and underwriting for all financial institutions, and taking a leap with new futuristic tech bets. The logo's flame arrow embodies the company's commitment to progress, innovation, and focused energy, igniting clients' aspirations, as well as their mission to power financial inclusion to billions across the world through their clients. The renewed identity reflects Perfios' dedication to institution building and its unwavering focus on spreading expertise, knowledge, and impact.

Catering to 1000+ banks and financial institutions, including 100+ clients globally Perfios is constantly innovating and investing in new-age technologies to enhance customer experience and solve complexities. Its Intelligent Document Processing platform is being continuously improved with newer ML models for supporting a wide range of financial documents and detecting frauds. As a B2B SaaS company serving the BFSI sector, Perfios' advanced decisioning solutions enable real-time decisions for both small and large financial transactions. The company's focus on powering financial institutions to build strong portfolios with low NPAs, and thereby contributing to a healthy economy, remains a cornerstone of its mission.

About Perfios: Founded in 2008, Perfios is a global B2B SaaS company serving the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance industry in 18 countries, empowering 1000+ financial institutions. Through their pioneering software platforms and products, Perfios helps financial institutions to take big leaps by shaping their origination, onboarding, decisioning, underwriting and monitoring processes at scale and speed. Perfios delivers 8.2 billion data points to banks and financial institutions every year to facilitate faster decisioning, and significantly accelerates access to credit and financial services for their clients' customers. Headquartered in Bangalore, with offices worldwide and with 75+ products and platforms, and over 500+ APIs, in Perfios, their clients have a confidant and a robust start-to-end tech platform.

