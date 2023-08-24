Motorola introduces moto g14 with vegan leather design under 10K in two new colours - Pale Lilac and Butter Cream

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India • moto g14 launches its new color variants in segment's first super premium vegan leather finish in two striking colors; Butter cream and Pale Lilac, available on Flipkart from today, 24th August, 12PM onwards.

• The premium vegan leather finish is soft to the touch, fingerprint-resistant. The device is extremely slim and lightweight at only 7.99mm and 177g.

• The moto g14 also brings an exceptional entertainment experience with an incredibly sharp and vivid 16.5 cm (6.5") FHD+ display, plus stereo speakers tuned with Dolby Atmos.

• moto g14 comes with various segment leading features such as a 5000mAH battery with a 20W TurboPower charger in-box, 50MP Quad Pixel Camera, IP52 water repellant design, UFS 2.2 storage and more Motorola, today introduced vegan leather design in two stunning new colors; Butter Cream and Pale Lilac in its newly launched moto g14, being the first brand in the segment to do so. The smartphone is sure to make heads turn with its extremely premium design and super sleek built with a vegan leather finish.

A fusion of elegance and lightweight engineering, the moto g14 boasts a meticulously crafted design that effortlessly captivates. Its rear panel, crafted from a stunning vegan leather material stands out within its segment. The expansive 16.5cm (6.5'') Full HD+ display offers an immersive visual experience as it preserves image integrity and clarity. The 20:9 aspect ratio, seamlessly integrated punch hole design, and ultra-slim bezels together redefines visual engagement, that is spacious for work and play. Adding to this captivating visual experience, the device treats with an audio extravaganza with Dolby Atmos® technology, creating a perfect balance of sound that takes on a delightful auditory adventure.

The moto g14 comes alive with the prowess of an UNISOC T616 octa-core processor coupled with 4GB RAM ensuring seamless responsiveness to the touch. The 4GB LPDDR4X RAM takes center stage for faster read-write speed. The device offers capacious 128GB storage, empowered by the swiftness of UFS 2.2 technology along with a dedicated microSD slot allowing expandable storage upto 1TB.

Powering this marvel is a robust 5000mAH battery, reenergized swiftly by the 20W Type-C TurboPower™ charger, nestled within the package. The moto g14 thus lets users to traverse their day with ease.

The smartphone elevates through the device's camera system - a symphony of lenses capturing life's intricate moments. Embedded with a remarkable 50MP main camera, enhanced with Quad Pixel technology, truly excels in capturing stunning low-light photos, nighttime shots to life. Alongside this brilliant camera is a specialized Macro Vision lens, preserving the tiny intricacies that often go unnoticed by regular cameras. On the front side, an 8MP sensor invites into a realm of breathtaking selfies and videos.

Further enriching the experience, the moto g14 bears the IP52 rated water-repellant design, a latest-gen Side fingerprint sensor, face unlock technology, and dual-band WiFi. The device runs on the latest Android 13, with the promise of an assured upgrade to Android 14, coupled with three years of security updates, ensuring it remains at the forefront of innovation.

Availability & Pricing Moto g14 will now be available in four beautiful colors, namely – Butter Cream (Vegan Leather Design), Pale Lilac (Vegan Leather Design), Sky Blue and Steel grey with premium acrylic glass finish on Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retail stores at an incredible price of just Rs. 9,999.

Offers: The new colors variants will be available from 24th August, 12 PM onwards, with the following exclusive pre-booking offers, only on Flipkart: - Rs. 1000 exchange offer, making the effective price just Rs. 8,999* - No cost EMIs through Bajaj Finserv valid till 30th September To know more about the product visit: https://www.flipkart.com/g14/p/itmc5435501e916e?pid=MOBGQFX8ZPUP6HJY https://www.motorola.in/smartphone-motorola-moto-g14/p?skuId=349 Operator Offers: Total Benefits worth Rs. 3000 from Reliance Jio (Applicable on Post-paid Plan of Rs. 399) - 100 GB Additional Data benefits worth Rs. 1000 - Partner coupons worth Rs. 2000 To know more about the Jio offer: www.jio.com/en-in/jio-motorola-g14-offer-2023 *Terms & Conditions Apply ​ moto g14 Operating system Android™ 13 (Assured update to Android 14, 3 years of security updates) System architecture / Processor UNISOC T616 processor with 2xA75 2.0GHz + 6xA55 1.8GHz octa-core CPU, 750MHz Arm Mali-G57 MP1 GPU Memory 4GB LPDDR4X Storage 128GB built-in* | UFS 2.2 | up to 1TB microSD card* expandable; Body PMMA /Vegan Leather Dimensions 161.46 x 73.82 x 7.99mm Weight 177g Water protection IP52 Water-repellent design Display INDIA: 16.5cm (6.5'') display Display technology INDIA: IPS LCD Display resolution Full HD+ (2400 × 1080) | 405ppi Display aspect ratio 20:9 Display Screen-to-body ratio Active Area-Touch Panel (AA-TP): 90.2% Battery 5000mAh Charging 20W | 5V3A Bands (by model)* 4G: LTE 1/2/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41 3G: 1/2/5/8 2G: 2/3/5/8 Main rear camera 50MP sensor (f/1.8, 0.64μm) 4 in 1 with 1.28μm | PDAF | Quad Pixel technology Camera 2 Macro Vision | 2MP (f/2.4, 1.75μm) | FF Flash Single LED flash Rear camera software Shooting modes: Photo Night Vision Portrait Live Filters Panorama Pro Mode (w/ Long Exposure) Digital Zoom (up to 4x) Artificial intelligence: Auto Smile Capture Google Lens™ integration Other features: HDR Timer Assistive Grid Leveler Watermark Barcode scanner Rear camera video capture Rear main camera: FHD (30fps) | HD (30fps) Rear macro camera: HD (30fps) Rear camera video software Shooting modes: Video Slow Motion Dual Capture Video Timelapse Digital Zoom (up to 4x) Other features: Snap in Video Recording Front camera hardware 8MP (f/2.0, 1.12μm) | FF Front camera software Shooting modes: Photo Portrait Live Filters Artificial intelligence: Auto Smile Capture Face Beauty Other features: HDR Timer Assistive Grid Leveler Watermark Mirror Front camera video capture FHD (30fps) | HD (30fps) Front camera video software Shooting modes: Video Dual Capture Video Timelapse Other features: Snap in Video Recording SIM card Dual SIM (2 Nano SIMs + 1 microSD) FM radio Yes Speakers Stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos® support | Moto Spatial Sound support Microphones 1 Headset jack 3.5mm headset jack Bluetooth® technology Bluetooth® 5.0 Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac | 2.4GHz + 5GHz | Wi-Fi hotspot Ports Type-C port (USB 2.0) Location services GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, LTEPP, SUPL Sensors INDIA: Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Ambient Light, Sensor Hub, Fingerprint reader, SAR sensor Security Side fingerprint reader | Face unlock In-box accessories Headset, protective cover, protective film, TurboPower(TM) 20W charger, USB Type-C cable, guides, SIM tool My UX Display: Ambient display Gestures: Quick capture, Fast flashlight, Three-finger screenshot, Sidebar, Double press power key, Press and hold power button Voice control Google Assistant Colors Butter Cream (vegan leather), Pale Lilac (vegan leather), Steel Gray, Sky Blue Device name moto g14 About Motorola & Lenovo Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a US$60 billion revenue Fortune Global 500 company serving customers in 180 markets around the world. Focused on a bold vision to deliver smarter technology for all, we are developing world-changing technologies that power (through devices and infrastructure) and empower (through solutions, services and software) millions of customers every day and together create a more inclusive, trustworthy and sustainable digital society for everyone, everywhere. Motorola Mobility LLC was acquired by Lenovo Group Holdings in 2014. Motorola Mobility is a wholly owned subsidiary of Lenovo and is responsible for designing and manufacturing all Moto and Motorola branded mobile handsets and solutions.

To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com and read about the latest news via our StoryHub and Motorola Global Blog.

