Singapore Based Farro Capital Parent Launches New Entity Offering International Mobility Solutions to UHNW Families Including the Global Indian Diaspora

Farro Ventures, parent company of leading Singapore based multi-family office Farro Capital, announces the establishment of its newest subsidiary - Farro & Co - expanding its comprehensive service portfolio to offer a full suite of tailored international mobility and immigration solutions to ultra-high net worth (UHNW) individuals and families. Under the leadership of Founder and CEO Nirbhay Handa, Farro & Co aims to revolutionise the global mobility space in close partnership with Farro Capital across key growth markets in India, China, Middle-East and Southeast Asia. Unlike traditional immigration service providers, the firm adopts a holistic approach, bringing together mobility and wealth solutions under one umbrella to give clients a complete picture of the opportunities and risks of their migration decisions through a multi-generational lens. The combined platform offers an extensive array of tailored immigration services to cater to the diverse needs and situations of wealthy clientele. These services include migration by investment, citizenship acquisition, skilled visa assistance, business incorporation, international real estate services and more. Furthermore, Farro & Co goes beyond these more traditional immigration services to provide guidance on other critical issues such as tax advisory, wealth management, family office structuring and estate planning strategies through its sister firm, Farro Capital. This integration leverages the combined expertise of both firms to create a seamless and sophisticated platform that truly supports the global ambitions of UHNW families.

''With the surge in demand for mobility solutions and the growing recognition of their benefits, especially within the context of India's thriving global diaspora, which stands as the largest in the world, the intricate nature of today's immigration landscape is often underestimated or misunderstood,'' explained Handa. ''We are here to challenge the existing market offerings by amalgamating unique advisory capabilities that empower clients, including those with ties to India, to establish a global legacy with absolute clarity. Our team believes that without a comprehensive understanding of the potential wealth implications of immigration strategies for families, current firms fall short in addressing the sophisticated needs of today's clients.'' With estimates of Asia-Pacific on track to become the largest wealth hub in the world by 2026, 1Farro & Co is well positioned to capitalise on current trends, uniquely attuned to the nuanced needs of an increasingly global client base. The company is backed by a growing team of industry veterans, including pioneers of investment migration and wealth management who oversee more than US $1 billion in assets under management (AUM). Most recently, Farro & Co deepened its senior leadership bench this month with the appointment of Tiffany Ong, as Partner, North Asia and Abhishek Menon as, Partner, Middle East, expanding the initial team to a total of 4 Partners and 4 support staff. Ong will leverage more than 15 years of private client experience in leading financial institutions like Bank of China and RHB to drive Farro & Co.'s growth strategy in North Asia with a key focus on China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. Menon will be responsible for the build out of the firm's Middle East and South Asia presence, armed with 10 years of client advisory experience with Deutsche Bank in the region. Commenting on the launch, Farro & Co's Co-founder and Managing Partner Sandeep Jain said, ''We are excited to be part of Farro family and our comprehensive platform will continue to drive our global expansion, enabling us to provide truly integrated solutions that help families overcome geopolitical uncertainty, seize opportunities and build financial resilience. Guided by our motto, 'Ambition Sees No Borders', we have an opportunity to build an international client offering that facilitates innovative, cross-border wealth planning at scale. In recent years, we have seen more affluent families looking for flexible advisory platforms that can bring added geographic diversification and risk mitigation to the wealth management process." Bridging Gaps and Empowering Global Indian Families Singapore based Farro & Co's recent launch addresses a significant gap in the Global Indian and South Asian market by offering comprehensive international mobility solutions integrated with wealth & tax advisory services to ultra-high-net-worth families. Unlike current immigration players, Farro & Co addresses the lack of wealth and estate planning integration in immigration strategies, offering expert guidance from Farro Capital to make informed decisions. This innovative approach fills a critical void and offers sustained value to affluent families. In an industry often characterized by transient and piecemeal solutions, Farro & Co redefines the narrative, ushering in migration strategies with substance. Operating from major financial hubs, Singapore and soon Dubai, the firm is uniquely positioned to cater to global Indian families seeking well-rounded advice. "Our mission at Farro Capital is to continually raise the bar of our holistic platform. The launch of Farro & Co reaffirms our commitment to that mission. The synergies between our teams strengthens our ability to serve our clients across generations," said Hemant Tucker, Co-founder and CEO of Farro Capital. "We look forward to working closely with Nirbhay and Sandeep to ensure our group becomes the partner of choice for globally minded and ambitious families." Prior to founding Farro & Co Handa held notable senior leadership roles at Henley & Partners, where he served as the Group Head of Business Development and Asia Head of Private Clients. Some of his significant contributions during his time at the firm include, redesigning Henley & Partner's global business development strategy and managing a substantial portion of the firm's fee-earning headcount across key regions from South Africa to Israel, and the USA to Hong Kong. Handa was recognised as the Youngest Managing Director in 2020 and the Youngest Group Head in 2021. 1www.knightfrank.com/research/article/2022-07-21 With extensive business development and finance experience of 17 years spanning across investment migration, IT and financial services, Jain was formerly responsible for growing the South Asia Operations at Henley & Partners. Prior to that he built, managed, and exited a successful climate tech business. Jain began his career as a management consultant at Accenture and Infosys, gaining valuable advisory experience in the United Kingdom and India. About Farro & Co Farro & Co empowers families to overcome geopolitical risks, seize global opportunities and build financial resilience through international mobility solutions. With our private client advisory services, families gain access to strategies that promote financial security and personal contentment, driven by diversity in assets, domiciles, and governance mechanisms. Farro and Co extends beyond the transitory nature of immigration, fostering sustained value for clients by offering guidance on tax, wealth, and estate planning strategies through its sister concern Farro Capital, which manages over USD 1 billion in assets. Link to website: farroandco.com.

About Farro Capital Farro Capital is a multi-family office and holistic wealth management platform founded in 2022. We bring together a team of industry leading specialists in wealth management, investment management, investment banking, legal, international tax planning, single and multi-family offices, and hedge funds. Headquartered in Singapore and licensed by the MAS, Farro Capital has achieved more than US$1 billion in assets under management since our soft launch at the end of 2022. Our reach extends across 12 markets, across four continents, serving clients with the highest level of expertise and service. Link to website: farrocapital.com. Farro Capital currently holds a Fund Management (Capital Markets Services) licence with the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). Advice should be sought from an independent financial adviser regarding the suitability of the funds before purchasing any shares in the funds. If you decide not to seek advice from an independent financial adviser, you should consider carefully whether the funds are suitable for you. You should read the relevant offering materials carefully before making any investment decision.

