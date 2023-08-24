Left Menu

Centum Electronics, MTAR Tech settle with gains; BHEL, Hindustan Aeronautics fall on profit-taking

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2023 17:12 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 17:12 IST
Centum Electronics, MTAR Tech settle with gains; BHEL, Hindustan Aeronautics fall on profit-taking
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of a number of companies that have contributed to the development of ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft which successfully landed near the south pole of the Moon ended with gains on Thursday.

However, some companies, including Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd and Larsen & Toubro, pared their gains and ended lower due to the emergence of profit-taking.

The stock of Centum Electronics ended 7.26 per cent higher, Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd rallied 6.13 per cent, MTAR Technologies jumped 3.83 per cent and Bharat Forge gained 0.72 per cent on the BSE.

The stock of Centum Electronics had zoomed 19.69 per cent in morning trade and Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd had rallied 17.30 per cent.

Centum delivered more than 200 mission-critical modules to the Chandrayaan-3 mission, according to the company's website.

Most of these firms hit their 52-week high levels during the day.

Shares of Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd dropped 2.54 per cent, BHEL went lower by 1.78 per cent, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd declined 1.60 per cent, Larsen & Toubro fell by 1.10 per cent and Astra Microwave Products dipped 0.10 per cent.

All these firms had climbed during the day.

Shares of companies related to the aerospace and defense sectors had jumped on Wednesday as well.

In the equity market, the BSE Sensex ended 180.96 points lower at 65,252.34.

India's Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole at 6.04 pm on Wednesday, making it the first country to land on the uncharted surface.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 vaccines; Juul plans to lay off 30% of workforce in cost-cut push and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 va...

 Global
3
Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indices

Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indic...

 India
4
Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023