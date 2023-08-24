US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq set to open higher after Nvidia's blowout forecast

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were set to open higher on Thursday after a stellar forecast from Nvidia boosted investor confidence in an artificial intelligence (AI) boom and lifted shares of major technology and growth stocks.

Shares of Nvidia jumped 6.4% to $501.55 premarket and were set for a fresh record high after the chip designer late on Wednesday forecast quarterly revenue that far exceeded expectations, and said it would buy back $25 billion in stock. "Since Nvidia is the bellwether for artificial intelligence going forward, this bodes very well for technology in general through the rest of the year," said Peter Andersen, founder of Andersen Capital Management in Boston. Nvidia's results also lifted Microsoft and Alphabet's shares up 1.8% and 1.3%, respectively. Both companies have been rushing to incorporate generative AI into their web search platforms.

Shares of other technology-linked stocks such as Amazon.com , Tesla and Meta Platforms rose between 1.1% and 1.8% before the bell. Other major AI players, such as data analytics company Palantir Technologies and chip firms Advanced Micro Devices and Marvell Technology gained between 1.3% and 3.6%.

Investors are hoping that results from Nvidia, the world's most valuable chipmaker, would revive a rally in broader stock markets which had stalled recently due to concerns about interest rates staying higher for longer. Limiting the optimism, a Labor Department report showed initial claims for state unemployment benefits stood at 230,000 for the week ended Aug. 19, against expectations of 240,000 as polled by Reuters, suggesting a still-tight labor market.

"Given the current state of the equity markets and the fact that companies seem totally unaffected by economic parameters, I'm not concerned for the general economy through the rest of the year," Andersen added. Traders' bet of the central bank holding its interest rate at current levels in the September policy meet was intact at 84.5%, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

The focus is now on a speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell at an annual central bank summit in Jackson Hole on Friday for more clues on the direction for the U.S. interest rates. At 8:44 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 60 points, or 0.17%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 17.5 points, or 0.39%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 141.5 points, or 0.93%.

Pressuring Dow futures, Boeing fell 2.5% premarket after the planemaker said it had recently identified a new 737 MAX quality problem involving supplier Spirit AeroSystems that will delay near-term deliveries. Spirit's shares lost 7.7%.

Dollar Tree lost 6.8% after the retailer forecast annual profit largely below estimates, owing to higher costs and a shift in spending towards lower-margin consumables. Splunk Inc gained 12.6% after the data analytics software maker forecast third-quarter revenue above market estimates on expectations of AI-related spending.

