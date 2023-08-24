India becoming a force to be reckoned with in space technology; Chandrayaan-3 will attract international collaborations, say scientists

India is becoming a force to be reckoned with in space technology and other countries are now keen to join hands with the country following the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, senior scientists said on Thursday.

The successful Chandrayaan-3 mission put India in the elite club of nations that have soft landed on lunar surface. India has also become the first country to land on the southern pole of the Moon.

''Earlier the number of people congratulating ISRO on its missions was very few. Nowadays, there are copious (congratulatory messages) and abundant appreciation because we are becoming a power now,'' Dr P V Venkitakrishnan, ISRO Director (retired) and Materials and Rocket manufacturing expert told PTI.

Armed with the success of Chandrayaan-3 mission, ISRO is lining up a series of missions like the Mangalyaan-2 Mars Orbiter Mission, Gaganyaan Human Spaceflight programme and also the Sun mission Aditya-L1.

''(Yesterday's successful event) is a definite boost to energise anybody who is working in ISRO or who wants to join ISRO in future,'' he said to a query.

''This (success of Chandrayaan-3 mission) is a shot in the arm for us and similar missions are coming up. We have to travel more to reach for the Aditya-L1 mission. Similarly inter-planetary missions are coming, Chandrayaan-4 also I think may happen,'' he said.

According to ISRO Chairman S Somanath, the Aditya-L1 mission is expected to launch next month from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. The rocket will be integrated with the launch complex in a day or two, he had said at the Mission Operations Complex at ISTRAC, Bengaluru soon after the success of the Chandrayaan 3 mission, on Wednesday.

''It (success of Chandrayaan-3 mission) gives confidence to configure missions to not only go to the Moon, but also to go to Mars, sometimes (perhaps) land on Mars, maybe in future go to Venus and other planets,'' he had said. Venkitakrishnan said, ''India and China are also becoming equal powers and nobody will ally with them (China) because of their nature.'' He said that other countries are collaborating and allying with India now ''because of space only''. ''We are becoming a super power now. And it is really going to help us in all the missions in the future in a very big way with increased dedication and enthusiasm.'' he said. Dr T V Venkateswaran, Scientist at Vigyan Prasar, GOI Department of Science and Technology, in a brief interaction with PTI spoke about what Chandrayaan-3's success means for collaborations between academia and the Indian space industry ''Technology and software instruments were designed, developed, conceived and executed by ISRO and Indian academia together in the past.'' Many institutions of higher learning were also closely collaborating with ISRO, which goes to show that if industry and academia in India can come together, a lot of very interesting work can also be done in space technology, he added.

''The mainstay of ISRO is to provide societal applications with space technology and that is what they concentrate upon. However, being a big country with more than a billion population and a long heritage of science and technology, it is also important that ISRO looks at space science and space research and that is how all these deep space missions are emerging,'' he said.

The next major mission ISRO is planning to undertake is the Aditya-L1 mission which is to study or put a telescope to observe the Sun, in particular to predict and also identify solar storms and activities of the Sun, he said.

''ISRO is doing this project in collaboration with Indian astrophysicists -- the astronomy community -- and that is how the whole instrumentation, satellite and spacecraft is designed and developed,'' he added.

The success of Chandrayaan-3 will open up more collaborations between ISRO and academia and scientific institutions in the country in realising some of the space science projects, he said.

Talking about the Gaganyaan mission, he said, ''In 1961, a human reached space with (Soviet Cosmonaut) Yuri Gagarin making a few rounds around the Earth. Since then, a lot of development has taken place in space, and the international space station has been hosting at least three humans continuously from 2020 to 2023. Therefore, space is becoming a new frontier.'' India's Gaganyaan mission is also an attempt at sending humans to space. If and when there is an International effort to establish a new space station, India could possibly get a seat at the table thanks to the Gaganyaan effort, he added.

