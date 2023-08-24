West Bengal assembly adopts resolution to congratulate Chandrayaan mission, ISRO

As the nation celebrates the success of Chandrayaan-3, West Bengal Assembly on Thursday adopted a resolution congratulating the scientists and all others associated with ISRO, the premier space research organisation, for the smooth landing of lander module Vikram on the lunar south pole on August 23.

Soon after the question-answer session, Speaker Biman Banerjee moved the resolution terming ISRO's successful mission as a 'golden chapter' and said everybody should salute every scientist associated with the expedition.

''The Assembly secretary will send this resolution to the ISRO through the state government,'' Banerjee said.

MOS Finance (Independent charge) Chandrima Bhattacharya and Chief Whip Manoj Tigga spoke in favour of the resolution.

''It is one of the greatest achievements with our tricolour flying high in the lunar south polar region. Over 22 scientists from Bengal are also involved in this mission,'' Bhattacharya said.

Tigga said, ''While the developed countries have not been able to touch moon's south polar arctic, our lander soft landed on that soil. Chandrayan-3 mission is a matter of great pride for everyone.''

