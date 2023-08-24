Chandrayaan-3 success not just a milestone for India but for global space research too: PM Modi

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2023 21:09 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 21:09 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Thursday that the success of India's lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 is a milestone not just for the country but for global space research as well, as he thanked US Vice President Kamala Harris for her wishes on the historic feat.

In a post on X on Wednesday, Harris said, ''Congratulations to India for the historic landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the southern polar region of the moon. It's an incredible feat for all the scientists and engineers involved. We are proud to partner with you on this mission and space exploration more broadly.'' To this, Modi replied, ''Thank you for your warm wishes @VP @KamalaHarris. The success of Chandrayaan-3 is not just a milestone for India but for global space research. Collaborative spirit in space exploration accelerates our journey to progress.'' In a giant leap for its space programme, India's Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole on Wednesday, propelling the country to an exclusive club of four and making it the first country to land on the uncharted surface.

