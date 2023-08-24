Trinamool MP lauds ISRO scientists for Chandrayan-3 success

Veteran politician and Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy on Thursday lauded the scientific community, especially the ISRO scientists, for making India proud as its moon mission Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole a day ago.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 26th National Exhibition organized by the Central Calcutta Science & Culture Organisation for Youth, the MP said it is a proud day for all Indians.

''This makes us the fourth country in the world to reach the moon. Though, I would say that we are still 50 years behind America in this matter," Roy said, adding, America sent its first man to the moon in 1969 while Russia launched its first satellite in 1957.

''We have progressed because of the efforts of the scientific community. Any big effort cannot be achieved by one person; it is teamwork that was behind Chandrayaan's success,'' he said.

The veteran leader said he wanted to use the occasion to congratulate all scientists and technologists of ISRO for the success.

Speaking about how Bengal used to dominate India's scientific picture in the 19th and 20th century, Roy said, ''We have fallen a little behind and it should be our effort to take Bengal forward.'' He also praised the students and teachers of Jadavpur University who participated in the moon landing mission. ''I sent my best wishes to them also,'' Roy said. He also advised all students to learn from what they see at the exhibition.

This year, the exhibition organized by Central Calcutta Science & Culture Organisation for Youth, aims to highlight the contribution of different ministries, departments and PSUs of the government, how India has become advanced, powerful and great and also showcase to students how India has advanced in various ways.

''There are about 80 different stalls. We are glad to know that ministries of science & technology, culture, defence, commerce & industry, space, atomic energy, power, environment & forests, finance, tourism, agriculture and others are taking part in the exhibition,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)