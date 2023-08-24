Left Menu

NMDC Steel commissions 3 MTPA capacity steel plant in Chhattisgarh

Updated: 24-08-2023 22:46 IST
NMDC Steel Ltd on Thursday operationalised its 3 MTPA capacity steel plant at Nagarnar in Chhattisgarh built at a cost of about Rs 24,000 crore.

''With today's development, we emerge as the newest entrant in the domestic steel market and have put Bastar on the steel map,'' NMDC Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Amitava Mukherjee said.

The steel unit of NMDC was demerged and listed as a separate entity on the bourses as NMDC Steel Ltd.

The 3 Million Tonne Per Annum (MTPA) capacity steel plant has been built at a cost of approximately Rs 24,000 crore.

The plant has competitive advantage with iron ore supply linkage with Bailadila mines, about 100 kilometres from Nagarnar, a statement said.

The product mix of the steel plant consists of low carbon steel, High-Strength Low-Alloy Steel & Dual Phase Steel and API quality steel that can be rolled into thickness range of 1 mm to 16 mm used in the manufacture of LPG cylinders, bridges, steel structures, ships, large diameter pipes, storage tanks, boilers, and railway wagons.

The plant will also produce special type of steel to be used in manufacturing generators, motors, transformers and automobiles at a later stage.

