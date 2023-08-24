Left Menu

Israeli leader Netanyahu congratulates PM Modi on Chandrayaan-3's successful landing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday received a congratulatory call from his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu following the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the south pole of the Moon.The PMO said Modi appreciated Netanyahus warm and thoughtful gesture and thanked him on behalf of the people of India.He said the success of Chandrayaan-3 augurs well for the entire humanity, especially for the countries of the Global South.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2023 22:43 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 22:38 IST
Israeli leader Netanyahu congratulates PM Modi on Chandrayaan-3's successful landing
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday received a congratulatory call from his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu following the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the south pole of the Moon.

The PMO said Modi appreciated Netanyahu's ''warm and thoughtful'' gesture and thanked him on behalf of the people of India.

He said the success of Chandrayaan-3 augurs well for the entire humanity, especially for the countries of the Global South. The two leaders agreed to remain in touch, the PMO said.

In a post on X, Modi said, ''Pleased to receive a congratulatory call from my dear friend, Prime Minister of Israel @netanyahu, on the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the South Pole of the Moon. On behalf of the people of India, I thank him for this warm and thoughtful gesture.'' In a giant leap for its space programme, India's Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole on Wednesday, propelling the country to an exclusive club of four and making it the first country to land on the uncharted surface.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 vaccines; Juul plans to lay off 30% of workforce in cost-cut push and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 va...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
3
Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indices

Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indic...

 India
4
Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023