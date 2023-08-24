Left Menu

Max Financial Services' promoter pares 3.6% stake for Rs 1,091 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2023 22:39 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 22:39 IST
Max Financial Services' promoter pares 3.6% stake for Rs 1,091 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Max Ventures Investment Holdings, one of the promoter of Max Financial Services, offloaded a 3.6 per cent stake in the company for Rs 1,091 crore through open market transactions.

Nippon India Mutual Fund (MF), ICICI Prudential MF, Kotak MF, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance, HDFC Standard Life Insurance, Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore, International Monetary Fund and Plutus Wealth Management among others were the buyers of the shares of MFSL on both BSE and NSE.

Max Financial Services Ltd (MFSL) is the holding firm for Max Life Insurance Company. Max Ventures Holdings offloaded the shares of MFSL in 11 tranches on the BSE.

Max Ventures Investment Holdings sold a total of 1.25 crore shares, amounting to a 3.6 per cent stake in Max Financial Services, as per the block deal data available with the BSE and NSE.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 873 apiece on both BSE and NSE, taking the combined transaction value to Rs 1,091.25 crore.

Shares of Max Financial Services jumped 3.12 per cent to close at Rs 909 apiece on the NSE and climbed 2.63 per cent to settle at Rs 904.80 per piece on the BSE.

In a separate open market transaction on the BSE, CDC Group Plc divested a 1.6 per cent stake in RBL Bank for Rs 229 crore through an open market transaction.

CDC Group Plc is the development finance institution of the UK government.

According to the bulk deal data available with the BSE, CDC Group Plc offloaded 99,42,312 shares, amounting to a 1.6 per cent stake in RBL Bank.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 230.02 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 228.69 crore.

Post the transaction, the shareholding of CDC Group has declined to 3.93 per cent from 5.53 per cent stake in RBL Bank at the end of June quarter.

Details of the buyers could not be ascertained.

On Thursday, shares of RBL Bank fell 0.41 per cent to close at Rs 229.30 per piece on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 vaccines; Juul plans to lay off 30% of workforce in cost-cut push and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 va...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
3
Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indices

Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indic...

 India
4
Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023