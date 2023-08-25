B20 digital task force recommends easy finance for MSMEs, harmonisation of cyber security norms

Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) should be provided easily accessible finance to facilitate their digital transformation and harmonise cyber security framework across G20 countries, a task force under the B20 group recommended on Friday.

B20 India Task Force on Digital Transformation Co-Chair Rajesh Gopinathan said all the recommendations by the task force are built with a common theme of collaborative work between governments and industries with help of suitable policy measures.

''A key recommendation (on enterprise transformation) is that we provide sustainable and easily accessible finance available to MSME sector to ensure they are able to invest in digital transformation for their growth and that will create enabling foundation platforms that are globally recognised and sector specific to make sure that we drive it and of course with enabling policy environment around it,'' Gopinathan said.

He was speaking at the B20 Summit India organised by CII.

The task force on digital transformation has called for harmonising cyber security norms to build trust in the technology ecosystem.

''Our recommendation essentially focuses on that we harmonise a plethora of cyber security standards and framework that exist in various jurisdictions they operate in which are represented by G20 countries and ensure that we provide easy to adopt and resilient framework which will allow cyber security and ensure digital trust is built into the whole ecosystem,'' Gopinathan said.

The task force has recommended driving inclusivity through digital literacy by developing a global minimum standard that will allow international skills portability.

''This will be critical for the creation of an inclusive and diverse workforce throughout this entire space on the digital side,'' Gopinathan said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)