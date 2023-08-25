THE ALL-NEW MAJESTIC LEXUS LM DEBUTS IN INDIA

Lexus India, the leading luxury automobile manufacturer, today commenced the bookings for its flagship MPV, the all-new majestic Lexus LM; a unique Luxury Mover that offers a private oasis of relaxation and creativity. Bookings for the all-new Lexus LM can now be made across all authorized Lexus Guest Experience Centers as well as Lexus Merakis in India.

WORLD FIRST FEATURES: • 48-inch ultrawide display: Next generation interior space comes with a 48-inch ultrawide (32:9) display. Offers single screen and dual screen viewing options for business or pleasure. Operated by removable Rear multi-operation panel • Rear Targeted A/C Adjustment Function: A warmth-sensing IR (Infrared Rays) matrix sensor for rear seat occupants is provided in the top center of the partition Integrated control of air conditioners and heaters targeted at face, chest, upper leg, and lower leg areas 3 preset modes: Focus, Relax and Energize modes for personalized comfort • Power long slide rail System has slide range of over 480mm with power slide and manual slide settings Speed of power slide operation varies according to whether the seat is occupied Provides excellent operability according to guest's preferences of speed • Multi-position tip-up seat The rear seat can be folded to neutral for luggage space, even when 2nd row is reclined Allows for more space and flexibility for our guests • Frequency-sensitive piston valve (inside shock absorbers) Controls the damping force to mitigate road surface inputs & Provides enhanced ride comfort and steering feel LEXUS FIRST FEATURES: • Satin-effect hot stamping grille Satin-effect hot stamping has been applied to the main part of the black (material color) grille, And body-color paint has also been applied to the molding Creates a luxurious impression while also embodying a seamlessly integrated design • Separate front/rear audio output system A 3-way (front seat speakers / rear seat speakers / rear seat headphones) independent audio output system has been adopted, enabling occupants to each listen to separate audio sources. Separate front/rear speaker output system is a Lexus-first • Armrest & ottoman heaters The seat heater also covers the armrest and ottoman, providing a high level of comfort Maintains seating comfort even on cold days and on long drives • Rear Climate Concierge Provides integrated control of the comfort equipment, allowing the user to create a sophisticated private space with smart operation A sophisticated private space that turns traveling time into high-value time Provides smart operation without the need for individual control on multiple equipment.

• Hollow Clamshell – Front Suspension Lower Arm A hollow clamshell structure using ultra high tensile strength steel (980 MPa) has been adopted for the front suspension lower arm, reducing the unsprung weight. Realizes high quality ride comfort • Door easy closer (e-Latch Closer) Combination of the e-Latch system and door easy closer is a Lexus-first.

An easy closer has been adopted to enable quiet and smooth door closing operability in addition to smooth unlatching with the e-Latch system Enables elegant movement worthy of a Lexus during ingress/egress • See-saw handle switch Power sliding door switch On the rear door outside handles, see-saw type switches provide an intuitive operation to activate the power sliding doors • Removable rear multi-operation panel A rear multi-operation panel featuring removable controllers is provided in front of the rear console armrest (4- seater model) / second-row seat armrest (7-seater model), enabling operation of rear seat area functions at hand Provides an 'Omotenashi' cabin where occupants can do the things, they want to do regardless of their posture • Vehicle braking posture control (Roll Control) Utilizes braking system to suppress unsteadiness during cornering Contributes to ease of driving and stabilized vehicle posture Lexus has treasured a spirit of innovation since the marque's establishment in 1989, seeking to provide new value propositions through progressive design and technology. With the desire to enrich the lifestyles of all its guests, the brand offers a wide variety of products to meet the needs of patrons around the world.

The first-generation Lexus LM was launched in 2020 to meet mobility demands of super rich customers, for a chauffeur-driven MPV in Asian markets. Offering both 4-seat and 7-seat configurations in the ultra-luxury segment, the Lexus LM was very well received across markets. In the intervening years, the needs and desires of the global luxury market have further intensified and diversified. In response, the new LM has been completely redesigned, reevaluating its value and raison d'être as a 'Luxury Mover,' from where the model's name is derived.

The core objective of the engineering and design team was to create a vehicle that provided an interior space and dynamic experience where all passengers could naturally feel at ease. This begins with core ride comfort and functionality. Belying the vehicle's stately proportions, the driver enjoys effortless engagement through direct and precise maneuverability. This dynamic refinement is conveyed to rear-seat passengers, who will appreciate not only the resultant ride comfort but the absence of unwanted noise and vibrations, allowing them to feel productive and refreshed.

The exterior design projects an elegant presence and aerodynamic form in line with the Lexus design language, the vehicle's lines reflecting functionality and dynamic performance. In the interior, the front cabin design combines practicality with refinement to allow drivers to focus, while the spacious rear suite offers meticulously crafted seats and trim alongside a variety of features and technology to make the most of customers' precious travel time.

Expressing his views on this momentous occasion, Lexus India President Mr. Naveen Soni said, ''We are thrilled to announce the much-awaited arrival of the all-new Lexus LM in India. This is a new category for Lexus in India and the fact that we received an overwhelming response for the previous generation LM showcased at the Auto Expo earlier this year, only reaffirms our commitment to delivering exceptional experiences. The LM will present a new standard for ultra-luxury mobility in the industry.'' At Lexus, our endeavour is to anticipate guests' needs in advance, offering levels of comfort and amenity. Each vehicle we introduce, embodies our traditional Japanese Omotenashi hospitality of delivering an unparalleled driving experience with levels of everyday luxury and refinement. Basis an 'all-time-high' requirement from ultra HNIs for this category, we forecast a strong demand for such Luxury Movers to continue in the coming years.

The luxurious all-new LM as a multi-purpose vehicle also embodies our commitment to delivering exceptional comfort, innovative design, and unparalleled craftsmanship. With its impeccable attention to detail, advanced technologies, and exclusive amenities, we are confident that the majestic Lexus LM will redefine ultra-luxury mobility experience for our discerning customers in India and will surpass their increasingly diverse & luxurious lifestyle desires.'' MAIN PRODUCT FEATURES OF THE ALL-NEW MAJESTIC LEXUS LM LM KEY FEATURES: RIDE COMFORT THAT FURTHER EVOLVES THE LEXUS DNA AND QUIETNESS IN TUNE WITH THE SENSES < RIDE COMFORT> To ensure a comfortable ride for all passengers, development focused on ride quality worthy of a flagship MPV. By design, an MPV has large aperture sliding doors, and securing body rigidity within this framework was paramount. Following the approach taken with all new generations of Lexus vehicles, work began with improving core strength. Overall, torsional rigidity is 50% higher than that of the current model, an achievement made through elements such as braces on the radiator support and rear underfloor, a straight rocker structure, and quarter pillar reinforcement. The structural adhesive used for the upper body and floor also helps to reduce vibration.

For seat development, passenger body movements were thoroughly analyzed to ensure a naturally relaxed state for both body and mind no matter where you are sitting. Special attention was also paid to reducing head movement and stabilizing the line of sight. The front seats optimize surface pressure distribution on the seat cushion to hold the body, regardless of the amount of G-force during turning. The goal is to achieve seating comfort that reduces fatigue and an environment that allows the driver to have a dialogue with the car. For the second-row seats, two types of shock-absorbing materials with different characteristics were used to gently envelop and support the passengers, from when the vehicle is standstill to when the vehicle is in motion. In models with third-row seats, thick seat backs and cushions allow adults to sit comfortably.

For the new LM, special attention was paid to creating a natural and comfortable sense of quietness. Noise frequency bandwidths and noise sources were analyzed, resulting in a 3-step approach to noise reduction: reducing generated noise (source noise), preventing noise from entering the vehicle (sound insulation), and reducing noise inside the vehicle (sound absorption). Source noise reduction focused mainly on road noise and wind noise. In addition to the specific countermeasures for road noise around the tires and for wind noise around the hood and pillars, acoustic glass was used to help reduce high-frequency wind noise. The engine, one of the primary sources of noise and vibration, and the related mounts, which amplify the vibration, received thorough tuning. Also, cabin noise was greatly reduced by placing carefully calculated amounts and thicknesses of sound-absorbing, sound-insulating, and vibration-damping materials in appropriate places throughout the vehicle.

THE PURSUIT OF A UNIQUE IDENTITY, WITH PROPORTIONS BORN FROM FUNCTIONAL PURITY AND DYNAMIC ELEGANCE The new LM was designed with the key concept of 'Dignified Elegance', to stand apart as a flagship Lexus MPV by combining a unique and elegant curbside presence with a spacious and comfortable interior.

< EXTERIOR DESIGN ROOTED IN FUNCTION> The MPV package expresses the next-generation Lexus design goal of 'the pursuit of a unique identity and proportions, born from a dynamic driving experience.' The key for the exterior design was to bring to the MPV segment the goal of next-generation Lexus design - to create a unique identity through proportions that reflect functional purity and dynamic performance. The LM's unique form is dynamic, elegant, and graceful.

The spacious cabin offers maximum passenger space by providing minimal interruptions in the longitudinal form, while the emphasis on the front and rear wheels evokes excellent driving performance and ride comfort.

The front design further evolves the Spindle Body, the identity of Lexus. By applying the exterior color to the grille, the strong extruded spindle shape is expressed as a seamless integral part of the body. By minimizing the gap between the surrounding parts and the body, the new design is more integrated, thereby contributing to aerodynamic performance, cooling performance, and maneuverability.

To allow passengers to return to being their true selves, the interior incorporates exquisite craftsmanship based on a human-centered approach. The aim was to create a relaxing, lounge-like environment by taking advantage of the generous interior height of the vehicle and offering an airy, comfortable space with a seamless design characterized by clean horizontal and vertical lines.

In the front seats, a modern and spacious interior incorporates the Lexus Tazuna Cockpit concept, complemented by the simple instrument panel and console that create an environment where the driver can concentrate on driving.

The interior colors conjure up a sophisticated contemporary feel in line with this new expression of luxury. Solis White features copper accents on the surroundings, while Black features gray tone gradations throughout. The clean-cut rectangular door trim is also finished with a subtle pattern.

MIND AND BODY IN EQUILIBRIUM THROUGH EFFORTLESS OMOTENASHI AND FEATURES WITH A WEALTH OF DETAIL With the many ways to spend time in a car, vehicle use has become even more diversified in recent years. The new LM has been developed with an emphasis on creating a naturally relaxing indoor environment, while meeting the diverse needs of our guests, such as providing a comfortable space that feels like a living room at home, or a space that can be used for business purposes.

For example, indirect lighting not only accentuates the beauty of the interior shapes and materials but also creates a relaxing atmosphere. A total of 64 illumination colors are available, including 14 themed colors and 50 custom colors that can be selected according to preference. Each color scheme has its own theme, such as 'soothing' or 'relaxing' and passengers can choose the color scheme they prefer.

The rear multi-operation panel is a detachable touch-screen controller that can be used to control a variety of rear-seat functions such as 'Rear Climate Concierge', seats, audio, and lighting. Two controllers are located on the console armrests of the second-row seats to allow left and right passengers to set their own individual preferences.

4-SEAT CONFIGURATION SPECIALLY DESIGNED FOR CHAUFFEUR-DRIVEN USE Available in a 4-seat & a 7-seat configuration, the 4-seat model raises the level of personalization and privacy, featuring a partition equipped with a striking 48-inch wide-screen display in front of the rear seats. A retractable glass partition above the display separates the front and rear compartments while offering a clear forward view, and assist grips provide easy entry and exit. The speakers, refrigerator, storage compartments, and other functions are integrated into the design elements, while great care has been taken to minimize the panel gaps between components. The side window graphics are also simple rectangles, and every component of the interior has been designed to reduce visual noise, resulting in a relaxing environment for all passengers. Additionally, large independent seats comfortably envelope the body, intending to provide a sense of comfort that frees the body and mind the moment the person sits down.

The 7-seat versions focus on a spacious feel and excellent visibility, with expansive trim and overhead consoles throughout the cabin to create a personal feel for all passengers.

The rear seats feature exclusive independent seats. The extension and retraction range of the ottoman has been increased compared to the previous model, while still maintaining ample distance between the ottoman and the partition. In addition, heated armrests and ottomans are also another Lexus first. A dedicated rear seat 'thermal IR matrix sensor' detects passenger and ambient temperature* and is located on the upper center portion of the partition. By dividing the passenger's body parts (face, chest, thighs, and lower legs) into four categories and estimating their thermal sensitivity (warmth/coldness), the system jointly controls the air-conditioning and seat heaters to maintain a comfortable temperature inside the vehicle at all times The retractable table, which fits inside the armrest, is large enough to operate a tablet device or notebook PC, and has a leather-wrapped surface with improved texture and non-slip/non-scratch functionality.

The LM, with its focus on quietness, does not completely shut out sound from the outside, but rather, creates a sense of spaciousness through moderate reflections of sound. Specifically, the layered structure of the roof headlining has been reexamined and intentionally made non-sound-absorbent to achieve a pleasant, quiet environment.

ADVANCED SAFETY TECHNOLOGIES BASED ON A HUMAN-CENTERED APPROACH < ADVANCED PREVENTIVE SAFETY TECHNOLOGY LEXUS SAFETY SYSTEM+> Lexus continues to develop safety technologies in line with the ultimate goal of a mobility society: 'Zero fatalities and injuries from traffic accidents.' Based on the belief in the importance of speedily developing the most advanced safety technologies and promoting their use in as many vehicles as possible, Lexus Safety System + is now available in the new LM, following the RX.

MAIN PERFORMANCE ENHANCEMENTS • Pre collision System (PCS*1) :Vehicle detection - Stationary / Preceding Vehicle only • Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (with all-speed range): When the alert function of the driver monitor is enabled, the system alerts the driver and provides supportive control that helps ensure a sufficient safety margin during normal driving, so that the driver can safely resume driving once they return to a normal state.

• Lane Departure Alert [LDA*2]: If the system detects a driver looking aside while driving, the system will activate an alert or activate lane departure control at an earlier timing than usual.

< LEXUS TEAMMATE SUPPORTS COMFORTABLE MOBILITY> 'Advanced Park functions of the advanced driving support technology' Lexus Teammate *4, have been adopted.

< NEW EXPERIENTIAL VALUE THROUGH ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY> An e-Latch system, incorporating an 'easy closer' on the front doors, is another Lexus first. Quiet and smooth operation with enhanced usability supports door closing from a partially open state. Both the front and sliding doors are equipped with Safe Exit Assist (with Door Open Control) [SEA*5], which detects vehicles and bicycles approaching from behind, providing a warning notification and preventing the doors from opening.

Since its launch in 2017, Lexus India has been committed to providing exceptionally crafted experiences to all its guests. This spirit of Japanese hospitality, 'Omotenashi' is at the center of the Lexus brand, where every action is rooted in respect & guest's preferences. At Lexus, guests' needs aren't just accommodated—they're anticipated, and this is seen across every segment of the brand, from meticulously designed products to the Guest Experience Centers (GEC), that are designed for guests to experience the Lexus lifestyle from the moment they step inside.

On the business front, Lexus is looking to expand its customer base in India. With 24 touchpoints across 17 markets, Lexus India aims at enhancing sales infrastructure as part of its strategy to grow sustainably in the country. Towards the core thinking of crafting a better tomorrow, Lexus India offers a full range of environment-friendly hybrid electric vehicles including the LC 500h, LS 500h, NX 350h, ES 300h & the newly launched Lexus RX 500h & 350h.

*1 PCS= Pre-Collision System *2 LDA= Lane Departure Alert *3 LTA= Lane Tracing Assist *4 Developed based on Toyota Motor Corporation's unique automated driving concept [Mobility Teammate Concept], where people and cars complement each other and share the drive, just like close friends.

*5 Safe Exit Assist ABOUT LEXUS Lexus launched in 1989 with a flagship sedan and a guest experience that helped define the premium automotive industry. In 1998, Lexus introduced the luxury crossover category with the launch of the Lexus RX. The luxury hybrid sales leader, Lexus delivered the world's first luxury hybrid and has since sold over 2 million hybrid vehicles. Since its debut in India in March 2017, Lexus has aimed to craft a better tomorrow and redefine luxury in the world's fastest-growing major economy. The brand strives to consistently deliver exceptional design and quality to the discerning Indian guest with a portfolio of 6 vehicles, 5 of which are self-charging hybrid electric vehicles. In 2020, Lexus' presence in the Indian market was further strengthened with the introduction of its first locally produced model, ES 300h. A global luxury automotive brand with an unwavering commitment to bold, uncompromising design, exceptional craftsmanship, and exhilarating performance, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of the next generation of global luxury guests and is currently available in over 90 countries worldwide. Lexus associates/team members across the world are dedicated to crafting amazing experiences that are uniquely Lexus, and that excite and change the world.

