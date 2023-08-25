Left Menu

Haryana Assembly hails successful landing of Chandrayaan-3

The Haryana Assembly on Friday passed a resolution, hailing the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moons surface.On the opening day of the session here, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar moved the resolution in the House. When ISRO started, each prime minister starting from Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru has a contribution in it, said Hooda, seeking addition of this part in the resolution.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-08-2023 13:39 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 13:38 IST
The Haryana Assembly on Friday passed a resolution, hailing the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon's surface.

On the opening day of the session here, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar moved the resolution in the House. In a giant leap for India's space mission, Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole at 6.04 pm on Wednesday, propelling the country to an exclusive club of four and making it the first country to land on the moon's uncharted surface.

Khattar also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this historic achievement. While supporting the resolution, Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said this feat was not achieved in just five or seven years of hard work. ''When ISRO started, each prime minister starting from Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru has a contribution in it,'' said Hooda, seeking addition of this part in the resolution.

