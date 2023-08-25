Left Menu

Centre can send mission to Sun, but it should first focus on onion issue in country: Saamana

The Shiv Sena UBT on Friday said the Narendra Modi government can send a mission to the Sun, but it should first focus on the onion issue in the country or else the ruling party will not even not realise that their 2024 Lok Sabha endeavour will go haywire.In an editorial in Shiv Sena UBT mouthpiece Saamana, the party slammed the Centres decision to impose 40 per cent export duty on onion.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Friday said the Narendra Modi government can send a mission to the Sun, but it should first focus on the onion issue in the country or else the ruling party will not even not realise that their 2024 Lok Sabha endeavour will go haywire.

In an editorial in Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece Saamana, the party slammed the Centre's decision to impose 40 per cent export duty on onion.

''The people (of the country) are being engaged in new missions like Moon Mission, Sun Mission and Venus Mission. Mission Sun is all fine, but it is very much essential that the onion issue in the state stabilises,'' the editorial said.

Nashik, Ahmednagar and Pune districts of Maharashtra are known for their onion produce. A section of farmers have been protesting against the Centre's decision to impose a 40 per cent import duty on onion.

''You do send a mission to the Sun, but before that you should ensure the onion issue is settled or else your mission to 2024 (Lok Sabha polls) will go haywire and you will not even realise it,'' he said.

Scripting history, the ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 landed on the Moon on Wednesday.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has also planned missions to the Sun, Venus and the Gaganyaan mission which aims to send Indian astronauts to Low Earth Orbit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

