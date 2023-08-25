Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2023 14:27 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 14:27 IST
Excited about AI's power to drive incremental productivity, help cos, economies grow faster: IBM CEO
IBM CEO Arvind Krishna on Friday said he is ''excited'' about AI's power to drive productivity which can help companies and economies grow faster.

Speaking at B20 Summit India 2023, Krishna said that building on digital infrastructure, Artificial Intelligence (AI) can take on certain low level cognitive tasks and be able to do them.

''When you can do that, you make everyone more productive, in effect you have more workers...you are generating more capita GDP in each nation...as we go back to very beginning of B20 about inclusion, that is the way to make GDP grow faster across all countries,'' he said.

The Indian American CEO of the global tech giant IBM went on to add: ''Our goal should all be how do we make secure and accountable AI that can benefit productivity of enterprises and governments.'' He also sought to separate invention of technology from deployment of technology.

Growth, he said, will happen everywhere, not just in global south.

''Deployment of technology will happen from the global south, as we have already seen with incredible services industry that has woken up in India. That is where I believe the initial focus should be in the south, not just to provide it for their own countries but globe at large because these workers are missing everywhere else,'' he said.

Noting that developing nations have decreasing working age population, he said there is only one answer on how to augment need for labour.

Krishna observed that more than half the world has decreasing working age people and jobs are really hard to fill across those places.

''Fill them from here, it is a technology provider and digital infrastructure, which means it can appear where needed,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

