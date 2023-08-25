Left Menu

Russia's censorship bodies' spending up over 60% since Ukraine invasion -monitoring firm

Roskomnadzor's spending increased in Russia's southern federal district and north Caucasus federal district, both of which border Ukraine, by 865% and 338% respectively, the research found. The researchers used state procurement data from Oct. 14 2020 to July 6, 2023 to analyse the spending and establish the percentage increase since the war began.

Russia's online censorship agencies have increased spending by more than 60% since Russia's February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, data from a monitoring firm showed, with regions bordering Ukraine accounting for the largest jumps in spending. The research, published this week by monitoring firm Top10VPN, analysed almost 4,000 documents, including those found on state procurement website zakupki.gov.ru, and details the more than $57 million in spending by state communications regulator Roskomnadzor and its subsidiaries since the war began.

Roskomnadzor did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Top10VPN research last year showed how demand in Russia for virtual private networks (VPNs) had skyrocketed after Moscow restricted access to Meta Platforms' Facebook and Instagram platforms.

Roskomnadzor has blocked access to thousands of online resources since then, particularly Russian-language independent news, depriving Russians of information in their native language about the war in Ukraine, which Russia calls a "special military operation". Roskomnadzor's spending increased in Russia's southern federal district and north Caucasus federal district, both of which border Ukraine, by 865% and 338% respectively, the research found.

The researchers used state procurement data from Oct. 14 2020 to July 6, 2023 to analyse the spending and establish the percentage increase since the war began.

