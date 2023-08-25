Left Menu

China's Huawei and Ericsson renew multi-year global patent license agreement

Updated: 25-08-2023 16:38 IST
Ericsson and Chinese tech giant Huawei have announced a renewed cross-licensing agreement covering patents essential to standards relevant to the products of both parties, including 3G, 4G, and 5G cellular technologies.

The multi-year agreement covers the sales of network infrastructure and consumer devices of both Ericsson and Huawei, allowing each party global access to the other's patented, standardized technologies.

With a patent portfolio comprising over 60,000 granted patents and an annual investment of over USD 4 billion in Research and Development (R&D), Ericsson anticipates continued growth in its Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) licensing revenues with further agreements and expansion into additional licensing areas in the long term.

With the current portfolio of IPR licensing contracts, Ericsson is estimated to generate approximately SEK 11 billion in IPR licensing revenues for the full year of 2023.

"We are pleased to announce our renewal of our global cross-licensing agreement with Huawei. Both companies are major contributors to mobile communication standards and recognize the value of each other's intellectual property. This agreement demonstrates the commitment of both parties that intellectual property should be respected and rewarded, and that leading technological innovations should be shared across the industry. A balanced approach to licensing ensures that the interests of both patent holders and implementers are served fairly, driving healthy, sustainable industry development for the benefit of consumers and enterprises everywhere," said Christina Petersson, Chief Intellectual Property Officer at Ericsson.

