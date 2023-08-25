Unveiling Dreams Beyond Earth: "Chandrayaan 3: Exploring the Moon’s Mysteries"

Books Mantra Publications, a leading publisher of children's books, has launched a new book inspired by India's Chandrayaan 3 mission to the moon. The book, titled ''Chandrayaan 3: Exploring the Moon's Mysteries'' was launched on August 23, 2023 at 7 PM IST.

The book is authored by Ranjan Mohapatra, CEO of Books Mantra Publications and Clever Fox Publishing.

The book tells the story of the Chandrayaan 3 mission, from its conception to its successful launch and landing on the moon. It also highlights the challenges and triumphs of the mission and the dedication of the scientists and engineers who made it possible.

Chandrayaan 3: Exploring the Moon’s Mysteries is more than just a children's book; it is a story of resilience, determination, and the power of unwavering hope. As India proudly celebrates ISRO's successful launch and landing of Chandrayaan 3, this heart-warming book serves as a tribute to the spirit of exploration and the unyielding pursuit of knowledge.

The journey unfolds through the lens of Chandrayaan 2, recounting its challenges and triumphs, and seamlessly transitions to Chandrayaan 3, highlighting the unwavering dedication of our space pioneers. Beyond the rockets and lunar landscapes, this story is a testament to the strength of the human spirit and the limitless potential that lies within every young dreamer.

In a candid reflection, Mr. Ranjan Mohapatra, an accomplished author and visionary, shared, “As I watched ISRO's Chandrayaan 3 broadcast live, and our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi proclaimed ‘we are on the moon,’ an exhilarating moment swept over me. It was the moment I had been eagerly awaiting—a moment to release my book. The narrative had been nurtured for a considerable time, and as the announcement echoed, I promptly unveiled the book on Amazon and Books Mantra Online Store. Countless efforts have gone into its creation, and I'm confident that children will glean invaluable lessons from its pages.” This beautifully illustrated book serves as a launchpad for imagination, encouraging children to dream big, be courageous, and pursue their aspirations fearlessly. As the world marvels at ISRO's achievements, Chandrayaan 3: Exploring the Moon’s Mysteries stands as a beacon of the human spirit's indomitable will to explore the unknown.

Don't miss the opportunity to pre-order Chandrayaan 3: Exploring the Moon’s Mysteries exclusively on Amazon and Books Mantra Online Store. Join us on this celestial journey and let courage be your guide as you embark on a literary adventure that mirrors ISRO's own voyage beyond Earth's boundaries.

