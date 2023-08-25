Left Menu

Supplied high-strength alloy steel for Chandrayaan-3: Jindal Stainless

The company stated that it developed and supplied special, high-strength alloy steel grade that has been used in the motor casing of Indias ambitious third lunar mission, the Chandrayaan-3.

Jindal Stainless Ltd (JSL) on Friday said it supplied high-strength alloy steel grade to ISRO which was used in Chandrayaan-3 mission.

The specialised alloy steel grade supplied to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), usually imported from several countries, was meticulously developed over a span of three years with the help of an advanced refining process to meet the stringent quality standards and specifications of the crucial project, JSL said in a statement. The company stated that ''it developed and supplied special, high-strength alloy steel grade that has been used in the motor casing of India's ambitious third lunar mission, the Chandrayaan-3''. The heat-resistant material shields the motor from shocks as well as elevated temperatures, the company said. Its properties, which persist even under the most extreme thermal conditions, underscore the alloy steel grade's reliability and suitability for critical space missions, the company said. On Wednesday, ISRO's third moon mission Chandrayaan-3's lander module touched down on the lunar surface, making it only the fourth country to accomplish the feat and first to reach the south pole of earth's only natural satellite. ''The successful landing of the Chandrayaan-3 is historic and we are proud to play our part in this mission. This strengthens the Atmanirbhar Bharat story as we have provided the indigenously developed best-in-class quality material to this nationally important project through constant innovation,'' JSL Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal said. The company has supplied materials for key defence and space projects of DRDO and ISRO, including PSLV.

