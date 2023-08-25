BRIEF-China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Says HY Revenue RMB154.5 Million
Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2023 19:43 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 19:43 IST
China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd: * HY REVENUE RMB154.5 MILLION VERSUS RMB24.1 MILLION
* HY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS RMB5.80 BILLION VERSUS LOSS RMB3.87 BILLION * IN FUTURE, GROUP WILL FULLY PROMOTE MASS PRODUCTION AND DELIVERY OF HENGCHI 5 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- VERSUS
- GROUP
- FUTURE
- China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd
- Eikon
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China opens up to more destinations for outbound group tourism
Vulnerable tribal group 'Kamar' in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district gets habitat rights
China lifts bans on group tours to US, Japan and other key markets
Timex Group India Delivers Strong Q1 Results, Focuses Retail expansion and Brand investment
China lifts bans on group tours to US, Japan and other key markets