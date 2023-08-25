Left Menu

K'taka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot felicitates ISRO Chairman and Chandrayaan-3 team

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-08-2023 19:44 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 19:44 IST
K'taka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot felicitates ISRO Chairman and Chandrayaan-3 team
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Friday felicitated ISRO Chairman S Somanath and his team for the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission.

Gehlot went to ISRO headquarters and greeted the Chandrayaan-3 team that made India proud.

''The Governor lauded Somanath and his dedicated team for their relentless pursuit of advancing space exploration and research. Their unwavering commitment has not only brought pride to the nation but also showcases India's prowess on the global space stage,'' the Raj Bhavan said in a statement.

The Governor expressed confidence that their ongoing efforts would continue to inspire future generations and elevate India's standing in the field of space science.

India on Wednesday scripted history as its third unmanned Moon mission's Lander Module made a flawless soft-landing, making it only the fourth country to achieve this feat, and first to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth's only natural satellite.

A few hours after the landing, the 26-kg six-wheeled rover rolled out from the lander's belly, said ISRO on Thursday evening.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Legionnaires' outbreak in southern Polish city kills five and more

Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Le...

 Global
2
“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remarks on Wagner chief's death

“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remark...

 Russia
3
Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but pandemic in 'a different phase’; Nearly 2 million excess deaths followed China's sudden end of COVID curbs - study and more

Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but...

 Global
4
Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023