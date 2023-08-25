Left Menu

Chandrayaan-3 success: PM to visit Bengaluru on Saturday to interact with ISRO scientists

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-08-2023 22:10 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 22:04 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bengaluru on Saturday and interact with ISRO scientists involved in the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission to the Moon.

Modi will visit ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) at around 7.15 AM, an official release said.

''He will reach Bengaluru immediately after returning from his visit to South Africa and Greece,'' it said.

''The Prime Minister will meet and interact with ISRO scientists involved in the Chandrayaan-3 mission. He will also be briefed about the findings and progress in the Chandrayaan-3 mission,'' the release said.

On Wednesday as the Lander Module of Chandrayaan-3 mission successfully touched down on the lunar surface, Modi had joined the ISRO team at Mission Operations Complex (MOX) at ISTRAC virtually from Johannesburg, where he was attending the 15th BRICS summit.

According to BJP sources, party leaders and workers would welcome Modi at two places -- outside the HAL Airport and Jalahalli Cross, which is close to ISTRAC.

The sources clarified that there won't be any roadshow.

Modi had also flown down to Bengaluru on the night of September 6, 2019 to watch the planned touch down of Chandrayaan-2 mission's 'Vikram' lander. But in the early hours of September 7, barely minutes before it was slated to land, ISRO lost contact with the craft, just 2.1 km above the lunar surface.

