Microsoft Prez for regulatory blueprint on AI; says need for clarity around goals, principles of AI regulation

New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) Microsoft President Brad Smith on Friday asserted the need for ''real clarity'' around goals and principles of AI regulation, as he called for a ''regulatory blueprint'' which will require action at the private sector, national and global levels.

People want to be confident that this new technology, AI, will remain under human control, he said.

''They have seen too many science fiction movies that turned out the other way. And as we are creating what feels like part of science fiction, we need companies and regulator to focus on that,'' Smith said at B20 Summit India 2023.

Speaking at session on 'AI for Business and Societies: Opportunities and Regulations', Smith, who is also the Vice Chair of Microsoft, emphasised on the need to create regulatory blueprint by governments and private sectors around the world.

''That means some of these principles will get applied at applications layer, some at model layer and some at cloud or data centre layer,'' he said.

That blueprint will have to be implemented in part by ensuring that those who are using AI in business need to know who their customers are, and how it is being used.

''It means that there is real focus on knowing what cloud it is being deployed, and focus on knowing content that is being created and especially if it is being created by AI,'' he said.

This ''regulatory blueprint'' will require action at the private sector level including to create standards, at national and at global levels, Smith said adding ''we will have to figure out how they connect with each other.'' In another session, Smith observed that India has made rapid advances in digital public infrastructure.

''Now we are at a point where there is real interest in other countries in adopting... But for it to move two things will be essential, first moving to the cloud, and we will need to enhance security,'' Smith said.

Further, he said businesses have a role in not just implementing technology and sharing best practices but to ''use our voice''.

In a blog post on Thursday, Smith had said India, as current holder of G20 Presidency, is ''well positioned'' to help advance a global discussion on AI issues. He had advocated broader legal and regulatory frameworks for AI, and safety brakes in AI systems controlling critical infrastructure.

Smith in the blog titled 'India's AI Opportunity' had outlined five key recommendations in the Indian context.

One of the recommendations is about the need to ''implement and build upon new government-led AI safety frameworks''.

To make the many different aspects of AI governance work on an international level will require a multilateral framework that connects various national rules and ensures that an AI system certified as safe in one jurisdiction can also qualify as safe in another, according to Smith.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)