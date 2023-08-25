Smriti Irani launches Boeing's Room to Read literacy prog in Amethi district

Union minister Smriti Zubin Irani on Friday announced the launch of Boeing's Room to Read literacy programme and a Doctors for You medical diagnostic centre in Amethi district of Uttar Pradesh.

Irani is in charge of the ministries of women and child development and minority affairs.

The aircraft maker will support Room to Read, a globally renowned not-for-profit organisation, to implement the literacy programme in 60 select primary schools for the next four years in Amethi to help nurture independent readers and lifelong learners, it said in a release.

''The Boeing-funded medical diagnostic centre will feature advanced medical equipment including CT scan, digital X-ray, and ultrasound machines that will enable DFY to offer free medical tests to those in need for the next three years. In addition, the centre will also offer training to medical technicians and paramedics,'' it added.

