People across the globe are filled with enthusiasm over India's achievement: PM on Chandrayaan-3 success

Hailing the ISRO on the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that people from across the globe who believe in science and the future are filled with enthusiasm over Indias achievement. Not only Indians but people across the globe who believe in science, who see the future and are dedicated to humanity, are filled with enthusiasm, he said.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-08-2023 07:50 IST | Created: 26-08-2023 07:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Hailing the ISRO on the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that people from across the globe who believe in science and the future are filled with enthusiasm over India's achievement. The Prime Minister who flew down to Bengaluru directly from Greece, said he could not stop himself from reaching the city first on his return to pay tribute to the ISRO scientists. Before heading for ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) here, Modi addressed a gathering outside the HAL Airport. "Not only Indians but people across the globe who believe in science, who see the future and are dedicated to humanity, are filled with enthusiasm," he said. Modi thanked the citizens of Bengaluru who gathered in huge numbers to see him. "I see people including children getting up so early. These children are the future of India," the PM added.

