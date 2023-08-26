Left Menu

CBDT launches revamped website of I-T department

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2023 12:47 IST | Created: 26-08-2023 12:44 IST
CBDT launches revamped website of I-T department
The income tax department on Saturday launched a revamped website with a user-friendly interface, value-added features, and new modules.

The newly revamped website was launched by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairman Nitin Gupta at the 'Chintan Shivir', organised by the Directorate of Income Tax (Systems), at Udaipur.

''In order to enhance taxpayer experience and keep pace with new technology, the Income Tax Department has revamped its National website 'www.incometaxindia.gov.in' with a user-friendly interface, value-added features, and new modules,'' the CBDT said in a statement.

The revamped website has been redesigned with a mobile-responsive layout.

The website also has a 'Mega Menu' for content, with new features, and functionalities.

For the convenience of the visitors to the website, all these new additions are explained through a guided virtual tour and new button indicators.

The new functionalities allow users to compare different Acts, sections, rules, and tax treaties. All relevant content on the site is now tagged with Income Tax sections for easy navigation.

Further, dynamic due date alerts functionality provides reverse countdowns, tool tips, and links to relevant portals to help taxpayers to comply easily.

The revamped website is another initiative in providing enhanced taxpayer services and will continue to educate taxpayers and facilitate tax compliance, the CBDT added.

