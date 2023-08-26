Airtel Payments Bank, Frontier Markets, Mastercard partner to support women-owned small businesses

Airtel Payments Bank has partnered with Frontier Markets and Mastercard to support one lakh women-owned small businesses in India, according to a release.

The 'She Leads Bharat:Udyam' initiative will enable these businesses based in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh to upskill and earn via Frontier Markets’ Meri-Saheli platform.

Out of these, 10,000 female small business owners will be able to grow their business and add a source of revenue by becoming Airtel Payments Bank Business Correspondents (BCs).

Airtel Payments Bank CEO Anubrata Biswas said, ''Taking our commitment forward to empower women in rural India to embark on their entrepreneurial endeavours, we are collaborating with Frontier Markets and Mastercard on She Leads Bharat:Udyam''.

The initiative will be funded by the Mastercard Impact Fund, which will bring capital and global expertise of its Center for Inclusive Growth to unlock tools, resources, and networks for women-owned small businesses.

More women entrepreneurs are coming into India’s workforce and adding energy to the economy, Mastercard President for Asia Pacific Ari Sarker said.

''When these business owners can access credit and digital tools, they can keep expanding and become more resilient,” Sarker added.

