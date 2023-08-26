Left Menu

Airtel Payments Bank, Frontier Markets, Mastercard partner to support women-owned small businesses

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2023 16:26 IST | Created: 26-08-2023 16:21 IST
Airtel Payments Bank, Frontier Markets, Mastercard partner to support women-owned small businesses
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Airtel Payments Bank has partnered with Frontier Markets and Mastercard to support one lakh women-owned small businesses in India, according to a release.

The 'She Leads Bharat:Udyam' initiative will enable these businesses based in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh to upskill and earn via Frontier Markets’ Meri-Saheli platform.

Out of these, 10,000 female small business owners will be able to grow their business and add a source of revenue by becoming Airtel Payments Bank Business Correspondents (BCs).

Airtel Payments Bank CEO Anubrata Biswas said, ''Taking our commitment forward to empower women in rural India to embark on their entrepreneurial endeavours, we are collaborating with Frontier Markets and Mastercard on She Leads Bharat:Udyam''.

The initiative will be funded by the Mastercard Impact Fund, which will bring capital and global expertise of its Center for Inclusive Growth to unlock tools, resources, and networks for women-owned small businesses.

More women entrepreneurs are coming into India’s workforce and adding energy to the economy, Mastercard President for Asia Pacific Ari Sarker said.

''When these business owners can access credit and digital tools, they can keep expanding and become more resilient,” Sarker added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but pandemic in 'a different phase’; Nearly 2 million excess deaths followed China's sudden end of COVID curbs - study and more

Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but...

 Global
2
Ant Group sells 3.6 pc stake in Paytm for Rs 2,037 crore

Ant Group sells 3.6 pc stake in Paytm for Rs 2,037 crore

 India
3
Motilal Oswal MF buys Jio Financial Services'' shares for Rs 754 cr

Motilal Oswal MF buys Jio Financial Services'' shares for Rs 754 cr

 India
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca sues US over Medicare drug price negotiation plans; Abortion pill maker loses bid to block West Virginia's abortion ban and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca sues US over Medicare drug price negotiatio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023