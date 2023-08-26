Bisleri Partners with 'King of Kotha' to Strengthen Brand Love in South India

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Bisleri, India's leading packaged drinking water, has partnered with the most awaited Mollywood movie, King of Kotha, starring the industry's heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan. The association features Dulquer Salmaan on Bisleri's limited-edition packs - 500 ML, 1 Litre, and 2 Litre. These limited-edition bottles will be available across Kerala and a select few cities in Tamil Nadu, such as Coimbatore, Pollachi, Tirupur, Nagercoil, Tenkasi, and Theni.

Commenting on the collaboration, Tushar Malhotra, Head of Marketing, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., said, “Through the limited-edition pack collaboration with King of Kotha, we aim to strengthen our local brand love in Kerala and select cities of Tamil Nadu by providing an exciting experience to both our consumers and trade partners.'' Also commenting on the collaboration, Wayfarer Films Private Ltd. & Zee Studios said, ''Much like the south film industry, Bisleri has carved a special place in the hearts of millions. This collaboration allows us to connect with audiences in new and engaging ways with Dulquer Salmaan's collectible on the limited-edition bottles, thereby creating a memorable experience beyond the silver screen.'' The company continues its hyper-local approach strengthening cultural nuances with its ongoing association with South Indian films. The King of Kotha limited-edition packs are an ode to the cinematic grandeur of the Malayalam film industry while celebrating the irresistible charm and appeal of Dulquer Salmaan. The packs will be promoted across over 12,000 outlets, in all general and modern trade outlets in Kerala and select cities in Tamil Nadu. Additionally, it will be available online through the Bisleri @Doorstep App.

About Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd.

With a legacy of over 50 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 114 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe and healthy water.

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 128 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and neighbouring countries. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri Mineral Water or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavours, such as Pop, Rev, Limonata and Spyci Jeera. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri @Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation and sustainability.

For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit www.bisleri.com.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)