Samsung launches new healthcare display models

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 26-08-2023 20:26 IST | Created: 26-08-2023 20:25 IST
Samsung HCU7030 display. Image Credit: Samsung Electronics

Samsung Electronics has launched two new display models - the HCU7030 and the HCF8000 - with specialized features for healthcare industries. 

The HCU7030 series is set to hit the U.S. market starting August 25, 2023, while the HCF8000 will be available in the U.S. and Europe in the fourth quarter of 2023. 

The HCU7030 and HCF8000 display models come with an integrated pillow speaker interface, stunning 4K resolution, and peak HDR (High Dynamic Range) performance, delivering unparalleled clarity and brilliance. Additionally, they feature Web RTC (Real Time Communication) compatibility, which facilitates seamless video conferencing. Web RTC will be available starting in the fourth quarter of this year.

The HCU7030 series, designed for the healthcare industry, features a pillow speaker interface, allowing patients to enjoy clear audio and have complete control of the TV right from their bedside. The models also boast a business management suite for easy and quick device enrollment and configurations, ensuring a personalized experience for each patient.

Available in sizes ranging from 43 to 75 inches, the HCU7030 series comes with UL certification (UL 62368-1 incl. Annex DVB) and uses three-pin plugs to meet the highest safety standards. 

On the other hand, the HCF8000 is a sleek 32-inch QLED model designed for both hotels and hospitality settings. 

Both the HCU7030 and HCF8000 series feature a Multi-Code Remote to minimize interference from neighbouring devices and Web RTC for enhanced virtual healthcare assistance. They also come with LYNK Cloud, a comprehensive cloud solution that offers customizable content, remote device management, and access to OTT (over-the-top) entertainment. LYNK Cloud is available for purchase separately.

"With these new models, Samsung will quickly advance the commitments we have made to the hospitality industry. The new models are packed with unique and premium features to enhance the user experience, driving both patient and healthcare leadership across diverse environments," said Hoon Chung, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. 

