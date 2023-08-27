Chandrayaan symbol of spirit of new India that knows how to win in any situation: PM Modi

Mission Chandrayaan has become a symbol of the spirit of 'New India' which wants to ensure victory and knows how to win in any situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday and asserted that the lunar programme was also a living example of women power.

In his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' programme, Modi said the daughters of India are now challenging even space which is considered infinite. ''When the daughters of a country become so ambitious, who can stop that country from becoming developed,'' he said.

Noting that it has been more than three days that Chandrayaan has reached the moon, the prime minister said this success is so grand that any amount of discussion about it is not enough. He also recited lines from a poem written by him with the underlying message that the ''sun has just risen''.

Referring to the people of the country as family members, Modi said on August 23, India's Chandrayaan-3 proved that some ''suns of resolve rise on the moon as well''.

Mission Chandrayaan has become a symbol of the spirit of 'New India' which wants to ensure victory, and also knows how to win in any situation, Modi said.

''There has been one aspect of this mission which I especially want to discuss with all of you today. You might remember this time I have expressed from Red Fort that we have to strengthen women-led development as a national character,'' he said. ''When the might of women's power is added, the impossible can also be made possible. India's Mission Chandrayaan is also a living example of women power,'' he said and pointed out that many women scientists and engineers were directly involved in this entire mission. ''They have handled many important responsibilities such as project director, project manager of different systems. The daughters of India are now challenging even space which is considered infinite,'' Modi said. ''We have accomplished such a lofty flight as today our dreams as well as our efforts are big,'' he said. ''Along with our scientists, other sectors have also played an important role in the success of Chandrayaan-3…Many people of the country have contributed,'' Modi said. ''When everyone's efforts converged, success was also achieved. This is the biggest success of Chandrayaan-3. I wish that in the future too our space sector will achieve innumerable successes like this with collective efforts,'' the prime minister asserted.

In a giant leap for its space programme, India's Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole at 6.04 pm on August 23, propelling the country to an exclusive club of four and making it the first country to land on the uncharted surface.

With this touchdown on the Moon after a flawless 41-day voyage to script history, India is the fourth country to master the technology of soft-landing on the Moon after the US, China and erstwhile Soviet Union.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)