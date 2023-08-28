Science News Roundup: India's Chandrayaan-3 rover rolls onto moon's surface, braces for new challenges; SpaceX lawsuit could be key test of US policy on bias against refugees

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

SpaceX lawsuit could be key test of US policy on bias against refugees

A new lawsuit accusing SpaceX of illegally refusing to hire asylum recipients and refugees could be an important test of the U.S. government's stance that national security concerns do not allow companies to discriminate against non-citizens. Elon Musk, CEO of the rocket and satellite company, said in response to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) lawsuit filed on Thursday that hiring anyone besides U.S. citizens and green card holders would violate weapons trafficking laws.

India's Chandrayaan-3 rover rolls onto moon's surface, braces for new challenges

The moon rover of India's Chandrayaan-3 exited the spacecraft on Thursday to begin exploring the surface of the lunar south pole and conducting experiments, and was braced for new challenges, the space agency chief said. The spacecraft landed on the unexplored south pole of the moon on Wednesday, making India the first country to achieve this feat just days after Russia's Luna-25 failed in a similar mission.

