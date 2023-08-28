Japan space agency suspends launch attempt for rocket carrying moon lander
Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2023 05:48 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 05:48 IST
Japan's space agency suspended a planned launch on Monday of an H-IIA rocket that was to carry a moon lander into space, according to launch operator Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI).
The launch was cancelled because wind conditions did not satisfy constraints, MHI's launch services unit said in a post on social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, 24 minutes before the planned launch time.
