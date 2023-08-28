Left Menu

Japan suspends launch of rocket carrying moon lander because of winds

JAXA was planning to start SLIM’s moon landing in January-February 2024 after Monday's launch, aiming to follow the success of India's Chandrayaan-3 lunar exploration mission this month. The rocket was also carrying an X-Ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission (XRISM) satellite, a joint project of JAXA, NASA and the European Space Agency.

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2023 06:56 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 06:56 IST
Japan suspends launch of rocket carrying moon lander because of winds

Japan's space agency suspended a planned launch on Monday of an H-IIA rocket that was to carry a moon lander into space, according to operator Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI). The launch was cancelled because of unsuitable wind conditions in the upper atmosphere, MHI's launch services unit said in a post on social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, 24 minutes before the planned launch time.

The H-IIA No. 47 rocket was to be launched from Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA)'s Tanegashima Space Center in southern Japan at 9:26 a.m. local time (0026 GMT) on Monday. MHI will provide further details, JAXA said during its YouTube livestream.

The rocket is carrying JAXA's Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM), which would be the first Japanese spacecraft to land on the moon. Tokyo-based startup ispace's lunar lander Hakuto-R Mission 1 failed in April. JAXA was planning to start SLIM's moon landing in January-February 2024 after Monday's launch, aiming to follow the

success of India's Chandrayaan-3 lunar exploration mission this month.

The rocket was also carrying an X-Ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission (XRISM) satellite, a joint project of JAXA, NASA and the European Space Agency. H-IIA, jointly developed by JAXA and MHI, has been Japan's flagship space launch vehicle, with a success rate of 98% since 2001. However, after JAXA's new medium-lift H3 rocket

failed on its debut in March, the agency postponed the launch of H-IIA No. 47 for several months to investigate the cause.

Japan's recent space-related efforts have faced other setbacks, with the launch failure

of the Epsilon small rocket in October 2022, followed by an engine explosion

during a test last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
2
Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

 Czechia
3
Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential to skin health – new research

Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential...

 United States
4
Digital Public Infrastructure can help in climate adaptation, mitigation: Nandan Nilekani

Digital Public Infrastructure can help in climate adaptation, mitigation: Na...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023