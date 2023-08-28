Science News Roundup: Japan suspends H-IIA rocket launch for moonshot because of strong winds; India's Chandrayaan-3 rover rolls onto moon's surface, braces for new challenges

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Japan suspends H-IIA rocket launch for moonshot because of strong winds

Japan's space agency suspended a planned launch on Monday of rocket carrying what would be the country's first spacecraft to land on the moon, with operator Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) citing high winds. Although the H-IIA rocket, the Japanese flagship launch vehicle, has a 98% launch success rate, unsuitable wind conditions in the upper atmosphere forced a suspension less than 30 minutes before the planned liftoff.

India's Chandrayaan-3 rover rolls onto moon's surface, braces for new challenges

The moon rover of India's Chandrayaan-3 exited the spacecraft on Thursday to begin exploring the surface of the lunar south pole and conducting experiments, and was braced for new challenges, the space agency chief said. The spacecraft landed on the unexplored south pole of the moon on Wednesday, making India the first country to achieve this feat just days after Russia's Luna-25 failed in a similar mission.

