Muthoot Fincorp Ltd. Launches Muthoot FinCorp ONE - All-In-One Financial Platform

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Muthoot Fincorp Ltd. (MFL), the flagship company of Muthoot Pappachan Group (Muthoot Blue), launches Muthoot FinCorp ONE, a digital platform, to provide lending, investments, protection, and payments at the tap of an app.

With this launch, Muthoot FinCorp ONE aims to address the diverse financial needs of consumers pan-India while seamlessly providing a comprehensive suite of financial services, ensuring unmatched convenience and accessibility.

Muthoot FinCorp ONE offers an array of financial services which includes MSME and Gold Loans (from home or at Muthoot FinCorp Ltd. branches). Furthermore, Muthoot Fincorp ONE offers investment products like Digital Gold and NCDs. The app also supports utility and loan payments for multiple use cases while the Forex services encompass multi-currency cards, cash transactions, and 24x7 international transfers. Soon, the platform will also help users in accessing insurance for all kinds of General and Medical insurance needs.

Chandan Khaitan, CEO Muthoot FinCorp ONE says, "We are excited to introduce Muthoot FinCorp ONE, an all-in-one financial platform that brings together a comprehensive suite of financial services right from lending to investments to insurance to payments and remittances. We aim to cater to more than 1 million customers by the end of this financial year''.

He further stated, "Muthoot FinCorp ONE optimizes on a phygital model which seamlessly combines this app with more than 3600+ physical branches of Muthoot FinCorp. Our customer-first platform connects seamlessly with all stakeholders (customers and partners alike). The platform is based on robust data analytics and leverages data science, using advanced models for Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, always ensuring cyber resilience.'' Since its launch, Muthoot FinCorp ONE has already gained significant traction with our active customers, with more than 20,000 daily transactions, and 2 Lakh plus app downloads, earning an average app rating of 4.8.

In the next six months, Muthoot FinCorp ONE plans to expand the platform's offerings by introducing insurance, personal loans, two-wheeler, and housing loans and more with a focus on achieving 80,000+ daily transactions, and 10 Lakh app downloads.

The company's goal is to democratize access to financial services, empowering individuals, and businesses across diverse segments, fostering economic growth.

Mr. Thomas John Muthoot, Chairman & Managing Director, Muthoot FinCorp Ltd. said, ''Muthoot FinCorp ONE's launch signifies a major milestone for us. It complements and builds upon MFL's existing robust physical presence, through a phygital ecosystem. The all-in-one financial platform reinforces our dedication to transforming the way our customers access and manage their finances by providing them with tailored financial solutions to suit their everyday needs.'' Looking ahead, Muthoot Fincorp Ltd. remains committed to further enhancing the platform, introducing new products, and forging strategic partnerships to expand its financial ecosystem.

With a strong focus on customer-centricity and continuous innovation, Muthoot FinCorp ONE stands poised to become the preferred choice for all financial needs, and thereby ensuring Muthoot FinCorp Ltd. continues its position as an industry leader in the financial landscape.

About Muthoot FinCorp ONE Muthoot FinCorp ONE is an all-in-one digital financial platform that makes getting an MSME & a Gold Loan, investing in Digital gold & NCDs, making payments & remittances, buying insurance & exchanging forex, simple and convenient.

As an SBU of Muthoot FinCorp Limited, Muthoot FinCorp ONE is backed by a legacy stretching back over 135 years, and the trust of more than 1 crore customers and is building a holistic financial ecosystem using the latest digital products for lending, investing, protection and payments.

Muthoot FinCorp ONE continues to uphold the values of the parent, the Muthoot Pappachan Group (Muthoot Blue) by providing its customers with easily accessible services, replete with unmistakable quality.

The Muthoot Pappachan Group is among India's most reputed names in the financial services industry, with customers in diverse segments like Automotive industry, Financial Services, Hospitality, Alternate Energy, Real Estate, and Precious Metals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)