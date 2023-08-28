Reliance invested USD 150 bn in last 10 yrs: Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries Ltd has cumulatively invested USD 150 billion in the last 10 years, the biggest by any Indian corporate, its chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani said on Monday.

Speaking at the company's annual general meeting, Ambani said Reliance has been the forerunner of emerging new India.

''We have set seemingly impossible goals and achieved them,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)