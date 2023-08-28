Reliance invested USD 150 bn in last 10 yrs: Mukesh Ambani
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-08-2023 14:27 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 14:17 IST
Reliance Industries Ltd has cumulatively invested USD 150 billion in the last 10 years, the biggest by any Indian corporate, its chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani said on Monday.
Speaking at the company's annual general meeting, Ambani said Reliance has been the forerunner of emerging new India.
''We have set seemingly impossible goals and achieved them,'' he said.
